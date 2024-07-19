The Trump assassination attempt reeks of foul play, and now brilliant minds are using their heads to uncover what really happened that day. In a thoroughly detailed 32-minute exposé, Dr. Chris Martenson has presented “rock solid audio proof that there were at least two shooters targeting Trump and the crowd.”

This is no longer a fringe “conspiracy theory” because even CNN has acknowledged the presence of gunfire from three distinct weapons: Three shots from Crooks (A), one from the countersniper (C), and five from the mysterious “Weapon B.”

Watch as Chris Martenson meticulously breaks down the audio evidence.

The following is a summary of Dr. Martenson’s findings:

• There were at least two distinctly different [unfriendly] weapons being fired.

• First three shots were further away than the weapon(s) that fired the next 5-7 shots.

• Sonic cracks tell us that they were also fired at Trump’s & audience’s direction (and weren’t taking out Crooks, eg).

• This means that the “lone shooter” story is 100% false.

As such, Dr. Martenson concludes, “So this tells us that this was a full-on operation.”

“These are the questions that need to be asked. I fear for my safety and everybody else's safety for coming out with this stuff because one thing we know is they don't like loose ends in these stories. But man, they bollocksed this operation up really badly. Whoever was in charge of it is probably already floating in a river. I don't know what's going to happen to them because they really messed this operation up.”

