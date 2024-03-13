83

The One Simple Intervention That Could Have Saved the World from COVID-19

The problem: there was no money to be made from it.
Mar 13, 2024
Government health agencies around the world FAILED the people they are supposed to serve.

• We did not need lockdowns

• We did not need ventilators

• We did not need Remdesivir

It turns out that one simple intervention could have saved us all.

A new meta-analysis out of Italy, published in the journal, Nutrients, has unearthed some shocking data about Vitamin D.

Looking at data from 16 different studies and 1.26 million individuals, the meta-analysis revealed:

• Vitamin D showed about a 60% effectiveness against the incidence of COVID-19 in randomized control trials.

• Vitamin D showed about 40-50% effectiveness in reducing the incidence of COVID-19 in observational studies.

• For preventing severe COVID-19 cases requiring ICU care, vitamin D supplementation was about 70% effective.

Many thanks to Dr. John Campbell for this breakdown.

So, we didn't need to lock ourselves inside for years, be afraid, and vilify our neighbors for not wearing a mask.

All we needed to do was to go outside, get sunshine, and increase our vitamin D levels, and everything would have been fine.

