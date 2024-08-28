Robert Kennedy Jr. is expected to be President Trump’s future health czar, and the list of things that need fixing is beyond staggering.

In an explosive new interview, Kennedy told Dr. Phil, “We have the sickest children in the world.”

“When I was a kid, about 6% of American children had chronic disease. Today, it's 60%,” he lamented.

What’s causing it? Kennedy pointed to a pivotal change in the mid-1980s when “something happened” to our kids.

Kennedy avoided using the “V” word in this particular instance, but he dismissed genetics as the main culprit because “Genes don’t cause epidemics.”

“They [genes] may provide the vulnerability, but you need an environmental exposure, an environmental toxin.”

But Kennedy didn’t stop there. He made a statement so profound that you worry that it’s the type of thing that people get assassinated for.

Kennedy revealed that you can make "diabetes disappear" for a "tiny fraction" of the cost of putting every obese American on Ozempic.

How? “Give every American three meals a day of organic food.”

“Diabetes is treatable with food and exercise, and so is obesity,” Kennedy declared.

This seems like common sense, but you can imagine the pushback such a proposal would get. Why? Because the medical industries that are supposed to make us healthier “actually make more money if we get sicker.”

Kennedy also pulled back the curtain on the media’s role in all of this, exposing their dirty partnership with Big Pharma.

He said Big Pharma ads on TV news aren’t just about pushing products—they’re there to dictate content.

Kennedy witnessed this firsthand.

Roger Ailes, the founder of Fox News, admitted to Kennedy that he had a family member injured by a medical product containing mercury but said he couldn’t give Kennedy a platform to talk about the issue because “70% of our revenues are coming from pharmaceutical companies.”

Ailes told Kennedy, “If any of my hosts allowed you on TV, I'd have to fire them. And if I didn't, I would hear from Rupert [Murdoch].”

Kennedy explained, “Those [pharmaceutical] companies are advertising not just as a platform for selling products but also because they can dictate content. They can make sure that whoever is on that news show is toeing a line.”

Kennedy then dived into the perverse political landscape, arguing that the American middle class had been stripped of its power.

Why? Because politicians are too busy “calling up millionaires and billionaires” to pay attention to the average American. The 2010 Supreme Court ruling on corporate donations turned political campaigns into billion-dollar industries.

Running for president now costs a staggering $15 billion when it was just about $1 billion dollars a little over a decade ago.

Even a Senate seat in New York requires $300 million. Kennedy lamented, “The guy who's running today is spending his entire time calling up millionaires and billionaires because that's the only thing he has time to do.”

Then something remarkable happened. Kennedy echoed President Trump’s concerns about election integrity, wanting to know why we have “ATM machines on every block that never get hacked,” yet somehow, we can’t secure our elections.

He pointed out the hypocrisy in how Democrats view election integrity, reminding them that in 2000 and 2004, they claimed those elections were stolen—yet, no one ever called them “unpatriotic.”

“That entire city [Las Vegas] is built on machines that can count, right? And never make mistakes and never give you too much money back. So we can do it,” Kennedy stated.

“And you need paper ballots. You need something to check the election. And that's what we should be talking about rather than arguing about whether this one got hacked or that one.”

In the final minutes, Kennedy opened up to Dr. Phil about why he not only endorsed President Trump but also decided to actively campaign for him.

His first reason was clear: he’s terrified of a potential Walz-Harris administration, which he believes is on “the wrong side” of every issue he considers existential.

However, what truly sealed the deal for Kennedy was Trump’s vision of “starting a unity party” focused on four critical issues: stopping endless wars, tackling the chronic disease epidemic, securing the border, and fighting censorship.

The incredible thing about this new alliance is that Kennedy's endorsement majorly screws Democrats. He was polling 5%, 6%, 7% in some of the swing states before taking his name off the ballot.

And if an estimated “57% of those people go to former President Trump,” then “it is much more likely that President Trump will get elected.”

Click here to watch the full interview.

