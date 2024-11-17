Why are there so many pharma ads on TV?

HINT: It’s not to sell drugs.

A TV news president admitted to RFK Jr. that any host allowing him to speak negatively about Big Pharma on air would be fired because “this is where our advertisers are.”

Jaws dropped when former pharma insider Calley Means told Tucker Carlson on his show, “The news ad spending from pharma is a public relations lobbying tactic, essentially to buy off the news... The media plays referee because they're funded by so on all levels.”

There are only two countries that allow pharma ads on TV: one is the United States, and the other is New Zealand. And those pharma ads make up a big chunk of money.

RFK Jr. was told by a network executive that “during non-election years, during some months, up to 70% of his news division revenues are coming from pharma.”

During the 1950s and 1960s, when evidence about the dangers of smoking began to emerge, news organizations hesitated to expose Big Tobacco because they depended on the industry for its ad revenue.

Now, the same conflict of interest exists today with the pharmaceutical industry and TV news. This is why the mainstream media is in full-blown panic over RFK Jr.'s HHS appointment. They know that once he gets in, he is going to end pharma ads on TV. And that's going to be a devastating blow to their wallets.

The media has been lying to you about health and medicine for decades because they've been funded to do so.

