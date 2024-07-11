If you already thought Big Pharma was evil, wait till you hear this story.

Dr. David Martin explained to Jimmy Dore, “We had a declared emergency use authorization for anything we could do to actually deal with the opioid crisis. But the company [Purdue Pharma] that was making the drugs filed patents on the non-addictive formulas so that no one could produce them.”

It gets worse.

Unlock exclusive content by upgrading to a free trial—start your paid subscription now to continue reading!