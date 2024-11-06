Today’s unforgettable episode of ABC’s The View opened up with a teary-eyed Whoopi Goldberg and a miserable-looking Joy Behar admitting defeat.

After a long opening pause, Goldberg broke the silence, asking the panel, “So, how do you feel?”—to which Joy Behar offered a somber, funeral-like response.

“People spoke. This is what people wanted. I vehemently disagree with the decision that Americans made... We should protest if the situation arises that we need to protest, which I’m sure it will. And I’ve been through this before with Nixon. It’s been very difficult, but boy, oh boy, do we have a country if we can keep it.”

Political commentator Alyssa Farah Griffin followed Behar’s melancholy comments, describing Trump’s massive, crushing victory as “beyond Reagan.”

“I didn’t expect it to be this resounding,” she said with astonishment. “And I think there are some lessons from it.”

In a surprising twist, Griffin dropped an unexpectedly good take about why the American people rejected the Democrats this November.

“I think we forget about rural America. I think the working class feels left behind. They feel like the powerful, the elite, only care about themselves and their power,” Griffin explained.

“And he [Trump] spoke to them. We may not have liked his words, but they turned out for him. I mean, the map was beyond Reagan what we saw last night. And I think we need to start listening more to the concerns of everyday Americans who feel like this system is failing.”

Sunny Hostin interjected with a complete meltdown, blaming “cultural resentment” for Trump’s landslide victory.

“I was so hopeful that a mixed-race woman married to a Jewish guy could be elected president of this country. And I think that it had nothing to do with policy. I think this was a referendum of cultural resentment in this country,” she lamented.

While Hostin blames YOU, enjoy this moment while it lasts. What you’re witnessing is the death rattle of the corporate media.

Ana Navarro, who attended Kamala’s election watch party last night, described the atmosphere as a “very sad scene.”

“I’m, uhh... I’m obviously very disappointed. I’m very sad. I was at the Kamala Harris headquarters yesterday in Washington, and it was a very sad scene. The mood turned immediately.”

Speaking like a true sore loser, Whoopi Goldberg openly disrespected Trump supporters by refusing to say his name, vowing never to speak it again.

“She [Kamala] did what she did. She was everywhere. She talked to everybody, and people didn’t come out. I don’t know why. And it doesn’t even matter. He’s now the president. I’m still not gonna say his name. That’s not gonna change.”

ABC News political director Rick Klein stunned the panel when he described Trump’s landslide victory as a “major statement” from the American people.

“The country was speaking pretty loudly... And I think it was a major statement about the state of the country,” he said.

Trump crushed Kamala Harris in the popular vote by nearly 5 million votes nationwide.

Sunny Hostin got a rude awakening when her co-host, Alyssa Farah Griffin, confronted her over her degrading remarks about female Trump supporters.

SUNNY HOSTIN: “So why do you think that uneducated white women voted against their reproductive health freedoms? And why do you think Latino men voted in favor of someone that's going to deport, says he's going to deport, the majority of his community?”

ALYSSA FARAH GRIFFIN: “I don't think women like being called uneducated white women. I think the economy matters, national security matters, but when you put people in these boxes, I think that's a takeaway from this phrase.”

This is a jaw-dropping moment. For years, the corporate media has enabled the smearing of white people. Now, it's finally becoming socially unacceptable to do so. Good.

The View panel went into full coping mode when Whoopi Goldberg and Sunny Hostin claimed Kamala ran a “flawless campaign” despite the devastating defeat.

“She kicked his butt all over the country over the course of those two months...How much more could she have done?” Whoopi asked.

What Whoopi doesn’t realize is that Kamala had too much time to campaign.

She performed much better when she avoided media interviews and hid in the basement. But when people finally saw Kamala Harris and heard her speak, they were reminded why they never liked her in the first place.

After lacking the self-awareness to reflect on why the Democratic party got crushed at the ballot box, the show reached a fitting end when panelists Joy Behar and Sara Haines openly admitted their hate for the First Amendment.

Haines went as far as to call Elon Musk’s 𝕏 a “rogue corporation” while pushing for social media regulation.

JOY BEHAR: “In Finland, kids in nursery school are learning to discern between fake news and real news. They should be teaching that in this country.”

SARA HAINES: “Well, it would help if we could regulate social media... They have not been able to do one thing in regard to the rogue corporations on social media.”

Thank God these people like this lost in a landslide. What a disaster that would have been.

