Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has officially been confirmed and sworn in as the 26th U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS). But the ladies of The View are in full panic mode, warning of dire health consequences in the coming years.

Referencing “health expert” Bill Gates, Sara Haines warned, “There’s a 10% chance in the next four years we could do 2020 all over again.” She said she got this figure after speaking with Gates off-air during a commercial break when he appeared on The View.

“Bill Gates was here, and he warned us we’ll have another pandemic. And I remember asking him during commercial, what happened to the once-in-a-lifetime pandemic? Because I thought we could check that box off. And he was like, no, because there’s a lot of things happening in regard to environmentally, people being more in touch in certain areas of the world with animals, which is where these viruses come from.

“And then he went on to say, and there’s a high chance of bioterrorism. So he’s like, there’s a 10% chance in the next four years we could do 2020 all over again. So I think that’s the part that’s getting me is, you know, the pandemic leading into RFK Jr., leading into all the numbers we’re seeing. That’s where I’m kind of concerned right now,” Haines said.

Joy Behar jumped in, urging viewers to “get your vaccines now” before RFK Jr. puts your health at risk.

“How do you think RFK is going to handle bird flu? Just run over the chickens and cook them, or what?” Behar asked.

“Somebody said that they were afraid for their lives and also for the lives of their children and their wives. It’s not just not being reelected. It’s physical threats that go on. All I can say is get your vaccines now, America.”

If there’s one lesson to take from this - it’s to take their advice and do the opposite. As Steve Kirsch once famously said, listening to the CDC and doing the opposite is the best advice he could give anyone in the absence of a trusted healthcare professional. The same concept applies to the ladies of The View.

