#10 - Joe Rogan’s guest is horrified to find out that 80% of Americans have Roundup in their urine.

Even worse, 87% of kids tested positive for glyphosate exposure.

Glyphosate exposure is linked to serious health problems such as:

• Cancer, especially Non-Hodgkin lymphoma

• Liver and kidney damage

• Endocrine disruption

• Reproductive and developmental issues

• Mitochondrial dysfunction

• Digestive issues

• DNA damage

“That is so crazy. That's so dangerous,” Rogan lamented.

Dr. Lianne Sheppard, a professor involved in a University of Washington study, stated:

"Our analysis focused on providing the best possible answer to the question of whether or not glyphosate is carcinogenic. As a result of this research, I am even more convinced that it is."

#9 - Disturbing New Details Emerge Surrounding Kamala Harris's Husband

Kamala Harris's husband, Doug Emhoff, is accused [by three friends] of violently striking his former girlfriend for allegedly flirting with another man during a booze-fueled altercation in 2012.

The Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, 59, allegedly struck the woman in the face so hard she spun around while waiting in a valet line late at night after a May 2012 Cannes Film Festival event in France.

The shocking allegations are a striking contrast to Emhoff's benevolent image promoted by the Harris campaign and his media interviews portraying himself as an “ally to women.”

The claims follow revelations by DailyMail.com that Emhoff cheated on his first wife and mother of his two kids around 2008, allegedly impregnating his daughter's nanny, who also worked as her grade school teacher.

READ MORE: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-13898791/Kamala-Harris-husband-Doug-Emhoff-accused-ex-girlfriend-slap.html

Clip: @CollinRugg

#8 - Tucker Carlson calls J.D. Vance “the future of the Republican Party” after witnessing his glorious beatdown of Tim Walz in the VP debate.

“That was one of the most unbelievable hour and 45-minute television experiences I have seen in a long time... That was a pure joy to watch from beginning to end.”

“The very obvious top-line conclusions: The future of the Republican Party is JD Vance. That's what the future looks like. That's where the party is going. That's where its voters are. And he is the supremely articulate spokesman for that brand of Republican politics. He is the future.”

What’s even more remarkable is that a CNBC host called Vance's debate performance "flawless."

Clip: https://x.com/TheChiefNerd/status/1841461212237701495?t=1eojrHQ6dA82gHBdCq1HlA&s=19/video/1

#7 - Bone-Chilling Footage of Kentucky Sheriff Gunning Down Judge Played in Court

Letcher County Sheriff Mickey Stines fatally shot his longtime friend, District Judge Kevin Mullins, after seeing “something” on his phone.

Collin Rugg reports:

New details reveal that after Mullins and Stines had lunch together, the pair met in the judge’s office. “I was told Sheriff Stines tried to call his daughter, and tried to call his daughter from the judge's phone also,” Kentucky State Police Det. Clayton Stamper said. Stines asked Mullins for his phone and reportedly tried calling his daughter. Just seconds after seeing the judge's phone, Stines got up and began sh**ting. Stines’ daughter has been interviewed by police. When he was being arrested, Stines allegedly said: “They're trying to k*dnap my wife and kid.”

#6 - Panic-Buying Already Spreading as Massive Port Strike Gets Underway

#5 - Council of Europe Votes to Confirm Julian Assange Was Held as Political Prisoner

https://x.com/wikileaks/status/1841427552876782076/video/1

#4 - Mother calls 7-year-old son her hero after losing him to sweeping floods from Hurricane Helene.

Not all heroes wear capes – and sometimes, they’re only 7 years old. Just ask Meghan Drye, the mother of Micah, a little boy who wanted to be a superhero for Halloween, but was tragically swept away by floods that struck Asheville, North Carolina, last week. The floodwater rose high enough that Drye and her son, along with her parents, had to climb to the roof of their home for safety. However, the flood became so powerful that it broke the home apart. At that moment, Drye said her son called for Jesus to save him.

READ MORE: https://www.foxweather.com/extreme-weather/asheville-mother-loses-son-helene-floods-north-carolina

#3 - Kamala Harris supporter thinks Biden and Harris added 196 million jobs just in Pennsylvania.

But whoopsie. Pennsylvania only has 13 million people in the entire state.

https://x.com/TrumpWarRoom/status/1841528399338340737?t=UGrDmxmtKEM4ID9cNiJFyA&s=19/video/1

#2 - Trump senior advisor Corey R. Lewandowski tells CNN's Jim Acosta that Kamala Harris let in 13,000 murderers and 16,000 rapists into the country, and all Acosta cares about is him mispronouncing her name.

https://x.com/TrumpWarRoom/status/1841488461770957264/video/1

#1 - ‘House of Cards’: Several U.S. Cities Hit Pause on Water Fluoridation in Wake of Historic Federal Ruling

Several U.S. cities, towns and counties announced they will stop fluoridating their water in the aftermath of a landmark federal court ruling that found water fluoridation at current levels poses an “unreasonable risk” of reduced IQ in children.

Abilene, Texas; Yorktown and Somers, New York; and the Weber Basin Water Conservancy District in Utah are among those cities and districts that responded quickly to the Sept. 24 ruling by U.S. District Judge Edward Chen.

Chen ruled the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) can no longer ignore the risk fluoridation poses to human — especially children’s — health and that the agency must take regulatory action.

READ MORE: https://vigilantnews.com/post/house-of-cards-several-u-s-cities-hit-pause-on-water-fluoridation-in-wake-of-historic-federal-ruling/

BONUS #1 - Grid Apocalypse Hits Carolinas: 360 Substations Down, Power Restoration Could Take “Months”

BONUS #2 - AMAZING VIDEO From North Carolina – Hero Jumps in Raging Flood Waters to Rescue Elderly Woman

BONUS #3 - Cancer Surgeon Drops Ivermectin Bombshell

BONUS #4 - How to Get Ivermectin, Z-Pak and More

BONUS #5 - Biden-Harris' FCC Nuked 20,000 Starlink Terminals For North Carolina That Could've Saved Lives

