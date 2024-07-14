Playback speed
“This Was NOT Faked” – Mike Adams Delivers Gripping Forensic Assessment on Trump Assassination Attempt

Media Blackout - Episode 31
The Vigilant Fox
Jul 14, 2024
19
Transcript

#10 - Trump Responds After Assassination Attempt; Shooter Dead; Secret Service Reportedly Ignored Warnings

Plus, Mike Adams delivers a gripping forensic assessment. “This was NOT faked.” (Watch)

#9 - Disturbing Government Data Suggests COVID-Vaccinated Kids are 45 TIMES More Likely to Die Than Unvaccinated Children

#8 - Anderson Cooper Dies Inside as Glorious Trump Quote is Read on Air

#7 - Elon Musk Issues Warning to America: Democrats Plan to Steal More Elections

#6 - Excommunicated Archbishop Sounds the Alarm on “Criminal Conspiracy” Between the Deep State and the Deep Church

#5 - Ben Shapiro Tears into Censorship Cartel in Fiery Congressional Testimony

#4 - Dr. David Martin Exposes Purdue Pharma’s Sinister Move That Led to “Hundreds of Thousands” of American Deaths

#3 - Senate Democrats Block the SAVE Act, Leaving Door Open for Illegal Immigrants to Vote in Presidential Election

#2 - Alarming Study Reveals Antibody-Dependent Enhancement and Infant Deaths Following RSV Vaccine Trial

#1 - Deep State Officially Tries to Launch Bird Flu as Colorado Declares State of Emergency

Plus, Dr. Peter McCullough gives his expert opinion on what’s going on with Joe Biden’s brain. (Watch)

BONUS #1 - Trump Issues New Statement on Morning After Assassination Attempt

BONUS #2 - More Photos of Trump Shooter Released

BONUS #3 - Trump Assassination Attempt Predicted 3 Months Ago by Christian Prophet

