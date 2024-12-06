#10 - Secretary of State Tony Blinken pushes to sacrifice the last of Ukraine’s youth to keep the war machine running.

“This is one of those things that looks more evil the longer you stare at it.”

Blinken told Reuters that “getting younger people into the fight, we think, many of us think, is necessary.”

“They’re pushing for teenagers to be thrown into the fires of an unwinnable war like it’s nothing,” Caitlin Johnstone wrote in a scathing rebuke.

She explained that the Biden regime is tossing the last of Ukraine’s youth “into the landmines and artillery fire just to keep this unwinnable war going for a few more months” because they want to “tie up Russia so that Syria can be turned into a smoking crater and allow the US war machine to focus its crosshairs on Iran and China.”

“Whether they succeed or not, the fact that they even tried is so profoundly psychopathic it’s actually hard to wrap your mind around,” @caitoz blasted.

“You won’t see anyone in Tony Blinken’s family headed to the frontlines in Ukraine.”

Speaking of which, why is the Biden regime so invested in this war to begin with?

@TheRedactedInc’s Clayton Morris explained that it’s because the CIA, U.S. State Department, and the Deep State are “running Ukraine.”

“We told you earlier this week how Zelensky, the dictator of that country who canceled elections and is now the dictator, has basically admitted they can’t win, and a peace agreement should likely be on the table. What did we do? We said, ‘Sorry, we’re going to send you more money.’ And NATO says, ‘Sorry, no peace talks. No peace talks. Those are off the table.’ So, we are running the show. The U.S. State Department, the CIA, the Deep State, with the mockingbird media in the United States, is running Ukraine. Don’t lie to yourself. If you think otherwise, you’re an idiot.”

Read Caitlin Johnstone’s full report here.

#9 - Joy Behar dies inside as John Fetterman explains that Trump’s NY trial was politically motivated.

“Those kinds of charges would have never been brought unless one side realized that they could weaponize that.”

Unbeknownst to Fetterman, he called out Behar to her face, condemning people who were “gleeful” to call Trump a “convicted felon.”

It turns out he made that statement to one of the worst offenders of that crime.

When Behar heard this, it was as if the life had been sucked out of her. What a truly embarrassing moment for her.

#8 - Stephen Miller outlines Trump’s first 100 days—and it sounds absolutely epic.

“It will be a new golden age.”

• “Rapid, total, complete deregulation of American energy exploration.”

• “You’re going to see an American energy boom starting right away. You’re going to see all the regulations that are strangling job growth in this country and driving up prices, driving up housing costs, go away.”

• “You’re going to see the border sealed shut, the criminal aliens are going to be shipped home, and foreign countries around the world are going to accept the gang members and the cartel members that are poisoning our families and murdering American children.”

• “You are going to see peace begin to restore to the world as the President works to bring back harmony in the Middle East, harmony in Europe.”

• “You’re going to see him work with Congress to pass another round of historic tax relief.”

• “The swamp will be drained on day one. Incompetent and disloyal people that are hurting this nation are going to be replaced with those who care only for the American people, the American worker, and the American future.”

• “You’re going to see a government that is accountable to the people again.”

#7 - Data analyst estimates 7 to 15 million dead from the COVID jab.

Edward Dowd: "So five billion people on the planet got a (COVID) vaccine of some sort. If you apply the range of the death rate in the US that I gave you earlier, you get a range of globally 7.3 million to 15 million died from the vaccine. And that's 7 million to 15 million."

"And so there's been a study by Dennis Rancourt. We've looked at his methodology. It's different than what we do. We're not saying it's wrong. It's an estimate and he came up with 17 million, which I think you talked about. So our upper range is right there with Dennis Rancourt."

"Disabilities, when you look at the ratio of four to one, you multiply the 7 million and the 15, approximately 15 million times four, you get a range of 29, because let me see, I've got to look at the numbers. 29 to 60 million disabled globally."

"And then injuries, if you take 18% of the vaccinated, just using the Pfizer, so that again, this could be money, but we get a range of at the high end, 900 million, 500 million at the low end injured. 500 million to 900 million who had an injury that has not disabled."

Credit: https://x.com/newstart_2024/status/1864417511053119777

#6 - Ex-CNN anchor Chris Cuomo believes the Biden administration just made a FATAL error.

By pardoning his son after months of lies, Cuomo says Biden gave Trump the “baseball bat” he needs to justify beating the Democratic Party “to death.”

Cuomo predicted that Biden might even pardon himself and his brother, criticizing Biden’s behavior by saying:

“And yet he’s blaming his behavior in advance on a corrupt system. Tell me, who does he sound like? And that is the answer to why the Democrats lost — because he sounds just like the guy who’s supposed to be so much worse.”

Cuomo warned that Democrats have “validated” Trump’s arguments and handed him a powerful weapon. “You have allowed Biden to validate the exact argument — you gave Trump the exact baseball bat that Trump and the Funky Bunch are going to use to make justified what’s about to happen,” he said.

“They are going to beat you to death with the bat you just handed them.”

#5 - EPA Advisor Admits to Funneling Billions of Dollars to Climate Organizations as Fast as Possible Before Trump Returns

#4 - UnitedHealthcare CEO Assassin Left a Chilling Clue at the Crime Scene

#3 - James O’Keefe Drops Shocking New Video Exposing FEMA in North Carolina

#2 - Study Finds COVID-19 Vaccination Increases Risk of Depression, Anxiety, and Sleep Disorders

A study by Kim et al published in the journal Molecular Psychiatry, titled, Psychiatric adverse events following COVID-19 vaccination: a population-based cohort study in Seoul, South Korea, found that COVID-19 vaccination is associated with a 68.3% increased risk of depression, 43.9% increased risk of anxiety disorders, and 93.4% increased risk of sleep disorders.

Click here to read more.

#1 - ‘YMCA’ Songwriter Has Completely Changed His Mind About Trump Using The Song

After originally demanding that Donald Trump stop using the hit song ‘YMCA’ at events, The Village People songwriter Victor Willis has completely changed his mind and is now thanking the president-elect for choosing his song.

Willis said that he can tell Trump “genuinely likes” the song and was “having a lot of fun” using it at rallies.

“I simply didn’t have the heart to prevent his continued use of my song in the face of so many artists withdrawing his use of their material. So I told my wife to inform BMI to not withdraw the Trump campaign political use license,” Willis further stated.

Read More: https://modernity.news/2024/12/05/ymca-songwriter-has-completely-changed-his-mind-about-trump-using-the-song/

BONUS #1 - Stephen A. Smith Unexpectedly Turns the Tables on the Hunter Biden Pardon Scandal

BONUS #2 - It Was Dick Cheney Who Put Fauci in Charge of the U.S. Bioweapons Program Following the 2001 Anthrax Attacks

BONUS #3 - The Greatest Medication You’ve Never Heard of

BONUS #4 - WTF? Biden is Considering Pardons for Fauci, Schiff & Cheney

BONUS #5 - Tucker Carlson Delivers Bone-Chilling Warning Everyone Needs to Hear

