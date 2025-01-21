#10 - MSNBC mocks Trump’s national emergency declaration at the border.

This is downright pathetic.

MADDOW: “Does it feel like an emergency where you are standing?”

REPORTER: “Feels no different than 20 minutes ago, or 30 minutes ago, or an hour ago when we got here early this morning.”

#9 - CNN commentators watch in awe as Barron Trump’s towering height leaves them momentarily speechless.

“Yes, he’s very tall.”

“Dana Bash—just looking at Barron Trump, I think he’s like 6’5” or something… 6’9”, I’m told.”

#8 - CNN commentator boldly declares that Trump pardoning J6ers is “completely different” than Biden pardoning the likes of Fauci, his brother, and other family members.

This spin on this take is off the charts.

“I want to put those [J6] pardons in separate buckets, and I think we should be talking about them differently because they are not all—all pardons are not created equal, in my opinion.”

#7 - CNN’s Van Jones claims Joe Biden is Mr. “America First” today and gave Trump a “pretty decent economy.”

“You wanna talk about America First? That’s Joe Biden today.”

“Joe Biden’s putting America first.”

“He’s actually giving Donald Trump not just the dignity of a good transition, he’s giving a pretty decent economy.”

“I think it’s an important moment. It’s a powerful moment. Joe Biden probably stayed too long, but he stayed too long because he thought he had more good to do.”

“He won’t get a chance to do that good, but he’s handing off a better economy than he got, and he’s doing it in a more decent way, showing more decency than he received. You want to talk about America First, that’s Joe Biden today.”

#6 - CNN’s Jake Tapper has an awkward moment on air, as he is not sure how to describe Tucker Carlson.

TAPPER: “Tucker Carlson, also the former Fox host, now popular podcaster and YouTube hoster. I’m not exactly sure what they call him, but influencer, certainly very influential.”

CO-HOST: “Very influential.”

TAPPER: “Yes, absolutely. Anderson Cooper.”

#5 - CNN host interrupts the broadcast during the Inaugural Parade to let everyone know that JD Vance’s daughter had “Bluey” bandages on.

Cutting-edge journalism right here.

ERIN BURNETT: “So those are the obviously the Butler County first responders who are marching in—”

HOST 2: “Also, Erin. One quick note because our panel, Abby Philip and Jake [Tapper], were talking about it a little bit earlier. Apparently, the bandages on JD Vance’s daughter’s fingers, her name is Mirabel, by the way, are Bluey bandages. I think your kids may be a little bit older than mine. Bluey is very popular in our house. But that’s just to put a button on an earlier conversation.”

BURNETT: “Well, it is his normalcy and approachability for JD Vance that is a great appeal for many.”

#4 - MSNBC bombards its viewers with commentary while President Trump is actively speaking.

Among all the networks, MSNBC stands out as the only one that silenced Trump’s address and put it in the background.

This so-called editorial policy is aimed at maintaining “journalistic integrity.”

The network has previously expressed concerns about airing content that may contain “misinformation” or unverified claims.

#3 - CNN brings on the son of a J6 defendant who claims he had to buy a gun and flee to protect himself from his dad, whom Trump is about to pardon.

They just won’t let go of this “insurrection” narrative.

Jackson Reffitt, who reported his father to the FBI, says, “I’ve taken as many precautions as I could recently. I’ve picked up a gun, I’ve moved, and I’ve gotten myself away from what I thought would be a dangerous situation and staying where I thought my dad could find me or other people.”

He added, “My father’s actions coming from the Trump presidency and what he thought he was doing was right just destroyed it [my family]. I made a very, very disgusting decision to inform authorities about what he was doing, and I still feel horrible about it every day.

“My sisters are out there right now, and they’re rooting for him. I understand that. I come from a place of love toward them. I want to be there for them, but I can’t. It just isn’t safe for people like me who have done what I did to protect my family... I cannot feel safe around him [father].”

#2 - CNN commentator stuns the panel with a HUGE compliment for President Trump.

“There’s something about him. It’s probably the word charisma, and it’s attributable to him being elected again.”

Michael Smerconish made these comments after thinking it would be impossible for Trump to make a political return after J6.

“I would never have believed that we’d be back in this position today, as he was headed back to Florida, not having attended Joe Biden’s inaugural. And I don’t think you can attribute that solely to issues like the economy and immigration.”

#1 - CNN suggests Elon Musk made a Nazi salute during Trump's event at Capitol One arena, purposely leaves out Musk's comments when he said his heart goes out to the crowd.

CNN: "It's a salute. It was quick. I think our viewers are smart and they can take a look at that, but it certainly was, it's not something that you typically see at American political rallies."

Musk: "My heart goes out to you."

MORE MEMORABLE MOMENTS (not directly from the media):

BONUS #1 - Joe Rogan, Tim Cook (Apple), Mark Zuckerberg (Meta), Shou Zi Chew (TikTok CEO), and Jeff Bezos (Amazon) were all spotted arriving at President Donald Trump’s inauguration.

BONUS #2 - Senator John Fetterman showed up to Trump's inauguration in gym shorts and a Carhartt sweatshirt.

BONUS #3 - During her performance of “America the Beautiful” at Trump’s inauguration, Carrie Underwood faced technical difficulties when the music failed.

Showing professionalism, she asked the audience for help and sang the song a cappella like a legend.

BONUS #4 - Donald Trump signs a wave of game-changing executive orders in front of a crowd of tens of thousands after the Inaugural Parade.

This includes:

1. Rescinding 78 Biden-era executive actions, orders, and memoranda.

2. Implementing a regulatory freeze to halt new regulations until full control of the government is achieved.

3. Freezing federal hiring, with exceptions for the military and other specified categories.

4. Requiring all federal workers to return to full-time in-person work immediately.

5. Directing every federal department and agency to address the ongoing cost of living crisis.

6. Withdrawing from the Paris Climate Agreement, saving over a trillion dollars.

7. Sending a letter to the United Nations to formally announce the U.S. withdrawal from the Paris Climate Agreement.

8. Restoring freedom of speech and preventing government censorship of free speech.

9. Ending the weaponization of government against political adversaries of the previous administration.

BONUS #5 - Trump gives his son, Barron, an epic shout-out, and Barron takes it in like a total rock star.

“Then I have a very tall son named Barron. Has anyone ever heard of him?”

“He knew the youth vote… And he was saying, Dad, you got to go out and do this [podcast] or that one.”

“He understood the market.”

