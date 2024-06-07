Dr. Phil took the internet by storm again with his release of a 70-minute interview featuring former President Donald Trump. True to his style, Dr. Phil conducted a post-interview Q&A session, allowing audience members to voice their thoughts and feelings.

One of those audience members was Keith, a middle-aged man whom Dr. Phil had clearly met before.

KEITH: “Yes, sir. Great interview. Saw a side of him [Trump] I hadn’t seen before. My name is Keith.”

DR. PHIL: “I know your name’s Keith. We’ve got to keep meeting this way.”

KEITH: “Yes, sir. I know it. I’m that bad penny. I keep showing up, you know, just keep showing up.

Keith explained to Dr. Phil, “I still have a problem with voting for somebody for president [who] is a convicted felon, and I don’t know how to overcome that.”

“That is what?” Dr. Phil asked.

“That is a convicted felon,” Keith reiterated. “Yeah, that’s trouble for me. I don’t think that somebody in that capacity should be allowed to run for president. But the rules are the rules.”

Watch how Dr. Phil responded:

“Well, that’s right. And, in fact, that goes to our first question on the poll. Let’s look at that. The first question was asked, ‘I would vote for a convicted felon for president of the United States?’ 91% say yes, and then Keith and a few stragglers say no.”

(Audience Laughs)

“So 91% of the people say yes. And I don’t know if that’s because they think that’s kind of a bogus conviction or if they think it’s a white-collar conviction or something. That’s something we need to drill down more, but 91% of the people say they would.”

