The left is in full panic mode after Joe Biden crumbled on the debate stage before tens of millions of American voters. Mediaite is calling for Joe Biden to “drop out,” and Business Insider is already writing articles about Biden’s potential replacements.

Even CNN is admitting, “We have a problem.”

The climax of the debate came in the final two minutes when Trump delivered a devastating final two-minute blow that ended Biden’s political future for good.

"All he does is make our country unsafe by allowing millions and millions of people to pour in," Trump declared, highlighting the chaos at the border. He emphasized the disarray in the military, stating, "Our military doesn't respect him. We look like fools in Afghanistan."

Trump's scathing remarks didn't stop there."The whole country is exploding because of you because they don’t respect you … and they don’t respect you throughout the world," he charged.

Take a listen to his full statement:

Like so many politicians, this man is just a complainer. He says, "We want to do this, we want to do that, we want to get rid of this tax, that tax." But he doesn't do anything. All he does is make our country unsafe by allowing millions and millions of people to pour in. Our military doesn't respect him. We look like fools in Afghanistan. We didn't stop Israel. It was such a horrible thing. That would have never happened. It should have never happened.

Iran was broke. Anybody that did business with Iran, including China, couldn't do business with the United States. They all passed. Iran was broke. They had no money for Hamas or Hezbollah for terror, no money whatsoever. Again, Ukraine should have never happened. He talks about all this stuff, but he didn't do it.

For three and a half years, we've [been] living in hell. We have the Palestinians and everybody else rioting all over the place. You talk about Charlottesville. This is 100 times Charlottesville, a thousand times. The whole country is exploding because of you because they don't respect you. They have to respect their president, and they don't respect you throughout the world.

What we did was incredible. We rebuilt the military. We got the largest tax cut in history and the largest regulation cut in history. The reason he's got jobs is because I cut the regulations that gave jobs. But he's putting a lot of those regulations back on all of the things that we've done.

Nobody's ever seen anything like it, even from a medical standpoint. We can now try space-age materials instead of going to Asia or Europe to get them. When you're terminally ill, you can now go and get something. You sign a document. They've been trying to get it for 42 years. What we did for the military was incredible: choice for our soldiers, where instead of waiting three months to see a doctor, they can go out, get themselves fixed up, and take care of themselves. That's why I had the highest approval rating in the history of the VA.

So all of these things, we're in a failing nation, but it's not going to be failing anymore. We're going to make it great again.

