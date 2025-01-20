In his inaugural address, President Trump declared, “The golden age of America begins right now.”

He emphasized, “From this day forward, our country will flourish and be respected again all over the world.”

Trump pledged to “put America first” and outlined plans to address high inflation, reform immigration policies, boost energy production, and reverse electric vehicle mandates.

Trump addressed the people of disaster-stricken North Carolina and Los Angeles, highlighting how they’ve been failed by a government that “can no longer deliver basic services in times of emergency.”

Trump received a standing ovation when he declared a national EMERGENCY at the southern border and branded Mexican cartels as TERRORISTS.

“Today, I will sign a series of historic executive orders. With these actions, we will begin the complete restoration of America and the revolution of common sense. It’s all about common sense. First, I will declare a national emergency at our southern border.

“All illegal entry will immediately be halted. And we will begin the process of returning millions and millions of criminal aliens back to the places from which they came. We will reinstate my remain-in-Mexico policy.

“I will end the practice of catch and release.

“And I will send troops to the southern border to repel the disastrous invasion of our country.

“Under the orders I signed today, we will also be designating the cartels as foreign terrorist organizations,” Trump said.

Another standing ovation followed as Trump declared there were only TWO genders after announcing he would end the social engineering that has invaded every aspect of American life.

“I will also end the government policy of trying to socially engineer race and gender into every aspect of public and private life.

“We will forge a society that is colorblind and merit-based.

“As of today, it will henceforth be the official policy of the United States government that there are only two genders, male and female,” Trump declared.

One of the most exciting announcements of Trump’s speech occurred when Trump revealed that he will reinstate service members who were wrongly expelled for refusing the COVID vaccine with BACK PAY.

This was one of the worst injustices that needed to be corrected from the COVID era.

“This week, I will reinstate any service members who were unjustly expelled from our military for objecting to the COVID vaccine mandate with full back pay,” Trump announced.

Ending in epic fashion, Trump delivered a powerful jab at the establishment that tried everything in their power to keep him out of office.

“You guys thought I was over, but here I am.”

When everyone thought Trump was done, he came back like a raging lion, defying all odds that even his supporters thought was possible. It’s safe to say his return to the White House marks the biggest political comeback in U.S. history.

“The golden age of America begins right now.”

