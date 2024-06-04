Journalist and comedian Francesca Fiorentini had people laughing on Monday evening — but not in the way she had hoped. During a heated debate about the Trump trial on Piers Morgan Uncensored, Fiorentini berated Trump for his “crimes” but wasn’t able to identify what those said “crimes” were in his 34-count felony conviction.

Fiorentini’s media appearance took a turn for the worse when she failed to coherently address Piers Morgan’s question about the stark differences in how Bill Clinton and Donald Trump were treated for similar offenses.

Morgan asked, “Why is Bill Clinton able to have sex with an intern in the Oval Office when he’s President and lie to the American people about it on national television? And why is he able to pay off Paula Jones $850,000, four times as much, five times as much as the Trump payment to Stormy Daniels, to get rid of a sexual harassment claim, again, while he’s President, and he has no criminal court recourse for that? Why is that deemed to be better than what happened with Trump and Stormy?”

Watch Fiorentini’s Response:

Join 59K+ subscribers and 940K+ 𝕏 users who follow the work of Vigilant Fox. Subscribe to Vigilant News today to get the scoop on stories you won’t see anywhere else.

PIERS MORGAN: “Why is Bill Clinton able to have sex with an intern in the Oval Office when he’s President and lie to the American people about it on national television? And why is he able to pay off Paula Jones $850,000, four times as much, five times as much as the Trump payment to Stormy Daniels, to get rid of a sexual harassment claim, again, while he’s President, and he has no criminal court recourse for that? Why is that deemed to be better than what happened with Trump and Stormy?”

FRANCESCA FIORENTINI: “I don’t think anyone is making that case, Piers.”

PIERS MORGAN: “No, I’m asking you, what’s the difference? What’s the difference?”

FRANCESCA FIORENTINI: “The difference is that he didn’t cook the books financially using his own, like using back channels in order to pay.”

PIERS MORGAN: “So paying somebody off who says you sexually harassed her, paying her nearly a million dollars while you’re the President of the United States and then having sex with an intern in the Oval Office and lying about it, that’s fine because he’s a Democrat?”

FRANCESCA FIORENTINI: “Only the leftists in your mind are making that argument.”

PIERS MORGAN: “Sorry?”

Watch the Full Debate:

Share