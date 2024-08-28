In a brand new interview that just released, Donald Trump sat down with Dr. Phil to discuss the attempt on his life, the "coup" against Joe Biden, what RFK Jr. means for a Trump administration, and more.

Reflecting on the miraculous head-turn moment, Trump told Dr. Phil that he believes God spared his life not just to save America, but potentially to save the entire world.

"If I win that [election against a fresh opponent], that would really serve to say that there's some incredible power up there that wanted me to be involved in saving. And maybe it's more than saving the nation, maybe it's saving the world."

From there, Trump raised serious questions about Kamala Harris’s abrupt transformation from being a "joke" just five weeks ago to suddenly being beyond criticism.

“She was known as a terrible vice president, laughed at, scoffed at. They wanted [Biden out], but they didn’t want her. They would have done anything to get anybody on the list. You know, they had a list of ten people, and they put her on the list, and she came in 11th,” Trump said.

“She was the last on the list, actually, in terms of professionalism, in terms of everything else. Then, all of a sudden, they realized that's not going to be politically acceptable. They didn't want to do it. They didn't have the guts to make that move, and they ended up with her."

The interview took an even more intriguing turn when Trump disclosed that "people on the other side" told him that top Democrats, including Nancy Pelosi, pressured Joe Biden to step down by threatening him with the 25th Amendment.

“They said, ‘We want you out, and we can do it the nice way or the hard way.’”

According to Trump, this pressure came as a result of a Democratic poll showing him leading by 17 points after the debate—a stark indicator of the party's desperation.

Trump also reflected on the impact of the Democrats’ rhetoric, suggesting it might have led to an attempt on his life.

“I did so much. I also took a bullet. But maybe that bullet is because of their rhetoric.”

He pointed out that at the Democratic National Convention, his name was mentioned hundreds of times. Kamala Harris alone said "Trump" 19 times in her speech, while key issues like the border and inflation were barely discussed.

As the interview concluded, Trump offered big-time praise for RFK Jr., calling him a “great asset” and “a fantastic and influential person in terms of getting this country back on track.”

“I think if we win, I think he can be very valuable to the country,” Trump continued.

Not only that, but Trump believes Bobby's support “can also help us build up the margins,” potentially leading to a “landslide victory.”

Adding to the good news, RFK Jr. recently announced that a Trump-unity ticket would STOP chemtrails.

Seeing ex-Democrats join forces with Trump to challenge the oligarchy that has suppressed Americans for generations is remarkable.

This is truly an extraordinary time in political history.

