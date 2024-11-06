The Trump-unity ticket has officially won the White House, and the people you see here are going to change the world.

But brace yourself. The battle is not over. They’ll do everything in their power to undermine this presidency.

Here are 30 truth-tellers you need to follow to get the unfiltered truth over the next four years:

#1 - Kanekoa The Great (@KanekoaTheGreat)

Kanekoa is a force in investigative journalism, feared by the DNC and admired by truth-seekers worldwide.

His work is brilliant, and he even offers an elite course to train the next wave of citizen journalists.

bit.ly/X-Accelerator

#2 - Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd)

Chief is the master of pulling out viral moments from long-format videos. Then, he spits out what you need to know in plain English.

He's a top-tier clipper on 𝕏 that not only entertains but also keeps you informed.

#3 - Western Lensman (@WesternLensman)

Mr. Lensman is a beast of a videographer and produces some of the most compelling content on all of 𝕏.

He also masterfully captures viral moments when the mainstream media melts down and exposes their lies in real-time.

#4 - MAZE (@MazeMoore)

Remember when ABC News deceptively edited out Kamala’s word salad answer on Israel? This guy exposed that to the world.

Not only does he catch the media in their own lies, but he also produces the best supercuts on the 𝕏 platform.

#5 - Overton (Overton_News)

If you like breaking news, you’re missing out if you’re not following @Overton_News. This team is not just on top of the latest must-see stories but also crafts exceptional short films. Check them out—one of the most underrated news sources on 𝕏.

#6 - A Midwestern Doctor (@MidwesternDoc)

In just two years on 𝕏, @MidwesternDoc has exposed decades of lies and abuse by the medical establishment.

The mind-blowing articles on midwesterndoctor.com have become the source for people seeking truth and healthcare freedom.

#7 - The Vigilant Fox (@VigilantFox)

If you’re new here, I write daily threads uncovering the top stories the media tried to bury.

When big events or interviews drop, I pull together the key clips into one concise and easy-to-read thread.

#8 - Gain of Fauci (@DschlopesIsBack)

A dear friend of the late Dr. Vladimir “Zev” Zelenko and enemy of Joe Biden, Dr. Fauci, and the Deep State. He consistently tells it like it is, reporting uncomfortable truths over uncomfortable lies.

#9 - Vigilant News Network (@VigilantNews)

As a media network co-founded by yours truly, VNN is focused on delivering hard-hitting news coverage that focuses on what really matters.

The legacy media calls us “conspiracy theorists.” But our conspiracy theories keep coming true.

#10 - Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok)

Libs of TikTok’s unmatched talent for exposing the woke left has them so furious that they’ve resorted to doxing her.

However, it gloriously BACKFIRED on them, making Libs of TikTok more influential than ever. Follow her now if you aren't.

#11 - Maria Zeee (@zeee_media)

Maria is possibly the most censored independent journalist in all of Australia. For everything from COVID and government tyranny to resisting the Great Reset, Maria Zeee has you covered. Watch her on Sundays at 6 PM Eastern on “Media Blackout.”

#12 - Attorney Tom Renz (@RenzTom)

Attorney Tom Renz is one of the biggest heroes of the COVID era, and he continues fighting for the truth each day. From mRNA in the food supply to RINO snakes in the grass, he’s on the lookout for humanity.

#13 - Elijah Schaffer (@ElijahSchaffer)

Elijah is an outspoken journalist and broadcaster who focuses on politics and culture war issues. With Elijah, one thing is certain: he tells you what he REALLY thinks, a quality that has become all too rare these days.

#14 - Holden Culotta (@Holden_Culotta)

Holden is a rising star in the realm of citizen journalism who regularly goes viral with his timely updates. This is the account you need to follow if you want to hear what RFK Jr. and the MAHA movement have to say.

#15 - UngaTheGreat (@UngaTheGreat)

Unga is an incredible citizen journalist who puts out some of the most compelling video clips and news updates on the internet. He’s also a genuinely good human being, the exact type of person you want on your side when things go sideways.

#16 - End Wokeness (@EndWokeness)

End Wokeness is the go-to place to witness the woke left’s arguments brutally destroyed. I have no idea who runs this account, but their timely news updates are punchy and on-point.

#17 - Gunther Eagleman (@GuntherEagleman)

Gunther is a fan favorite on 𝕏, known for delivering hard-hitting news updates. His page is packed with America-first vibes and quality content—definitely worth a follow.

#18 - Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg)

Collin has an elite skill for spotting emerging stories and breaking them down in plain English.

He’s your go-to source for trending news.

#19 - George (@BehizyTweets)

Similar to Collin, George has an elite skill in finding breaking stories, but he does it with an extra layer of FUN.

There is something about the way he writes that gets me energized and PUMPED, making his breaking news a must-see.

#20 - Green Lives Matter (@Ultrafrog17)

Whenever you’re in need of a pick-me-up, check in with your favorite green frog for your daily morale boost. This writer, researcher, and video clipper pushes out great content each day.

#21 - Dr. Pierre Kory (@PierreKory)

Dr. Kory is a compassionate doctor who goes above and beyond to treat the vaccine-injured.

Whenever another “pandemic” emerges, he will be an unrivaled source of truth. Check his page daily for health info that will often blow your mind.

#22 - Eric Abbenante (@EricAbbenante)

Eric is one of the most prolific video clippers and citizen journalists I know. Not only does he bring you the news, but he often offers brilliant takes. This is one of the most underrated accounts on 𝕏.

#23 - Dr. Peter McCullough (@P_McCulloughMD)

Dr. Peter McCullough is one of the most published cardiologists ever in America. Unlike Fauci, whenever he makes a bold claim, he cites the study's first author and a summary of their findings.

A must-follow for truthful health info.

#24 - Dr. Lynn Fynn (@Fynnderella1)

Dr. Fynn is one of the most censored 𝕏 accounts of all time. She accurately predicted the COVID scam long before just about anyone else saw it coming. Whenever the next “health crisis” hits, Dr. Fynn will tell you what the REAL facts are.

#25 - Michael Shellenberger (@Shellenberger)

As a key author of the Twitter Files, Shellenberger stands out as one of the last old-school journalists with real integrity.

He’s relentless in exposing corruption, especially when it comes to the Censorship Industrial Complex.

#26 - Jimmy Dore (@Jimmy_Dore)

Jimmy is a comedian who uses sharp wit and humor to dismantle false narratives. Regardless of who’s in power, Jimmy maintains a healthy dose of skepticism. If Trump messes up, he’ll let you know.

#27 - Nick Sortor (@NickSortor)

Nick is a bulldog, and he’s not afraid to go to the source of where the news is. Recently, he helped deliver pizzas to people waiting in line to vote for several hours in Bucks County, PA.

He is the textbook definition of an American patriot.

#28 - Naomi Wolf (@NaomiRWolf)

Dr. Wolf is one of the biggest heroes of the COVID era, rallying a team of volunteers to expose what's in the Pfizer documents.

As an old-school liberal, she understands what’s at stake. That's why she endorsed Donald Trump for president.

#29 - Tom Elliott (@tomselliott)

Tom is a citizen journalist and the founder of Grabien, a game-changing news clip platform that’s become an essential resource for independent media.

Thanks to Tom’s powerful tools, exposing the Dem establishment has never been easier.

#30 - American Papa Bear (@AmericaPapaBear)

Last but not least is American Papa Bear, one of my favorite reply guys on the 𝕏 platform.

His sharp wits and hot takes never fail to impress me. And his love for America is unrivaled.

Enjoy this win, everyone. There’s a lot of work and unexpected roadblocks ahead, so stay vigilant.

Nobody said fixing America would be easy, but the next four years is our big chance.

P.S.: “YOU are the media now.”

