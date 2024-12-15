#10 - Tsunami of devastating news crashes down on the COVID jabs.

A bombshell study reveals COVID shot vials are loaded with DNA contamination levels 4 to 5 times HIGHER than what regulators allow.

But that's just the beginning.

Evidence now shows the shots SHED (Peters et al.) and worsen heart conditions over time (hidden Pfizer report).

And if that weren’t enough, Pfizer is facing explosive allegations of hiding vaccine-related deaths during its clinical trials (Dr. Jeyanthi Kunadhasan).

Dr. Jessica Rose has expressed deep concern over the newly confirmed evidence of vaccine shedding, which appears to extend far beyond intimate contact.

This conversation is a must-watch.

(See 9 More Revealing Stories Below)

#9 - Diddy’s legal troubles escalate as three more lawsuits surface with serious allegations.

#8 - White House caught in Dronegate cover-up.

#7 - Rep. Thomas Massie drops devastating accusations against the US government.

#6 - NATO head warns allies must return to “war mindset.”

#5 - DOJ Watchdog admits this J6 ‘conspiracy theory’ was actually true.

#4 - Biden’s EPA makes the first-ever “climate change” arrest.

#3 - International governments are criminalizing free speech through global coordination, new files show.

#2 - Peter Hotez Sends Ominous Message Ahead of RFK Jr.’s Takeover of HHS

#1 - A shocking regime change operation — involving the US government, blackmail, child trafficking, and rigged elections — has been exposed.

Investigative journalist Ryan Matta joins to discuss.

BONUS #1 - After Almost Two Decades, Duke Lacrosse Accuser Finally Admits She Destroyed Lives with a Lie

BONUS #2 - The Meat Upgrade You Didn’t Know You Needed

BONUS #3 - Mystery Drones Force Shut Down of Airport in New York as Invasion Spreads

BONUS #4 - How to Get Ivermectin, Z-Pak and More

BONUS #5 - The Shocking Truth About Skin Cancer: What You’re Not Being Told About the Sun

