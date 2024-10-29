Tucker Carlson APOLOGIZES to “Anti-Vaxxers” | The Daily Dose
#10 - Tucker Carlson APOLOGIZES for making fun of people who believe vaccines cause autism.
This comes as Carlson acknowledges a major shift surrounding the vaccine-autism question.
Bill Ackman unexpectedly went on CNBC and said he believes it’s worth re-examining the “[72-shot] regime that we give our kids.”
Even more shocking is the 2016 clip when two-time Oscar-winning actor Robert De Niro went on “The Today Show” and declared, “There’s something there that people aren’t addressing” surrounding vaccines and autism.
Tucker Carlson told Jimmy Dore that he used to make fun of people who believe vaccines cause autism. He now describes his behavior doing so as “unthinking, stupid, and reactionary.”
“I apologize for that,” Carlson said.
#9 - Jon Stewart Mocks Media Outrage Over Comedian’s “Very Funny” Jokes at Trump MSG Rally
“There’s something wrong with me. I find that guy [Tony Hinchcliffe] very funny.”
Bringing Hinchcliffe to a rally and having him “not do roast jokes” would be “like bringing Beyoncé to a rally and not having… Oh.”
#8 - Strange New Details Surrounding Tim Walz Emerge
An explosive report reveals Tampon Tim Walz’s ties to China ran so deep he was having romantic relationships with powerful communist officials’ family members.
The Daily Mail dropped a bombshell Monday afternoon revealing the Minnesota governor had a secret affair with the daughter of a high-ranking Communist official during his 1989 teaching stint in China.
#7 - WaPo Boss Jeff Bezos Explains “The Hard Truth” About Not Endorsing Kamala
“The hard truth: Americans don’t trust the news media,” Bezos wrote.
“Presidential endorsements do nothing to tip the scales of an election. No undecided voters in Pennsylvania are going to say, “I’m going with Newspaper A’s endorsement.” None. What presidential endorsements actually do is create a perception of bias. A perception of non-independence. Ending them is a principled decision, and it’s the right one.”
#6 - Whoopi Goldberg Loses Her Mind in Certifiably Insane Rant Against Trump
#5 - IRS Whistleblowers Involved in Hunter Biden Tax Case Reveal IRS, DOJ, and FBI Knew Laptop “Was Real” Immediately
“There were a lot of overt investigative steps that we were not allowed to take because we had an upcoming election.”
“The prosecutors…told us that they didn’t want to ask about ‘The Big Guy.’”
“We corroborated that ‘The Big Guy’ was Joe Biden. Yes.”
“There was no question ever that ‘The Big Guy’ was referring to Joe Biden.”
“It was for the purpose of affecting that [2020] election.”
#4 - Pennsylvania GOP Committeewoman Taken Away in Handcuffs for Encouraging People to Stay in Line and Vote
#3 - Stephen K. Bannon opened his podcast on Tuesday morning, hours after his release from federal prison, by declaring that among the many things he had learned, he had seen that young black and Hispanic men “detest” Kamala Harris.
#2 - It appears the Southport attacker who murdered three girls was a terrorist after all.
#1 - Former NFL Coach Tony Dungy, who has 8 adopted kids, emotionally speaks out against pro-abortion Amendment 4 in Florida.
“When I look at those kids, I don't see 8 choices. I'm sorry. Those are 8 lives."
BONUS #1 - RNC Sounds the Alarm on Voter Suppression in Pennsylvania
BONUS #5 - Dem Operative Caught in Undercover Video Explaining How They Allegedly Stole 2020 Election in Georgia
I don't need no stinking 'pology for knowing something for the last 3 decades. There is no crime or stigma with being called an anti-vaxxer. What's the problem with refusing vaccines and mRNA poisons?
Big pharma, the FDA and CDC have never proven that using any vaccine or mRNA poison is more advantageous than avoiding them all the time.
I have made the absolute correct choice to avoid all vaccines and mRNA poisons for over 50 years. That was my decision and I couldn't care less what the government, CDC, FDA, HHS or Pig Pharma thinks of it. Nor any freaking doctor.
Society should be ashamed of mocking the experiences of those harmed by vaccines as fake news, dismissing them without investigation, and trivializing victims’ lives for the sake of vaccine sales. This practice is one of the most wicked witch hunts in history.