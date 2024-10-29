10 Shocking Stories the Media Buried Today

#10 - Tucker Carlson APOLOGIZES for making fun of people who believe vaccines cause autism.

This comes as Carlson acknowledges a major shift surrounding the vaccine-autism question.

Bill Ackman unexpectedly went on CNBC and said he believes it’s worth re-examining the “[72-shot] regime that we give our kids.”

Even more shocking is the 2016 clip when two-time Oscar-winning actor Robert De Niro went on “The Today Show” and declared, “There’s something there that people aren’t addressing” surrounding vaccines and autism.

Tucker Carlson told Jimmy Dore that he used to make fun of people who believe vaccines cause autism. He now describes his behavior doing so as “unthinking, stupid, and reactionary.”

“I apologize for that,” Carlson said.

(See 9 More Revealing Stories Below)

#9 - Jon Stewart Mocks Media Outrage Over Comedian’s “Very Funny” Jokes at Trump MSG Rally

“There’s something wrong with me. I find that guy [Tony Hinchcliffe] very funny.”

Bringing Hinchcliffe to a rally and having him “not do roast jokes” would be “like bringing Beyoncé to a rally and not having… Oh.”

Read More: https://vigilantnews.com/post/jon-stewart-mocks-media-outrage-over-comedians-very-funny-jokes-at-trump-msg-rally/

#8 - Strange New Details Surrounding Tim Walz Emerge

An explosive report reveals Tampon Tim Walz’s ties to China ran so deep he was having romantic relationships with powerful communist officials’ family members.

The Daily Mail dropped a bombshell Monday afternoon revealing the Minnesota governor had a secret affair with the daughter of a high-ranking Communist official during his 1989 teaching stint in China.

Read More: https://vigilantnews.com/post/daughter-of-powerful-chinese-communist-official-reveals-tim-walz-had-a-secret-sexual-relationship-with-her/

#7 - WaPo Boss Jeff Bezos Explains “The Hard Truth” About Not Endorsing Kamala

“The hard truth: Americans don’t trust the news media,” Bezos wrote.

“Presidential endorsements do nothing to tip the scales of an election. No undecided voters in Pennsylvania are going to say, “I’m going with Newspaper A’s endorsement.” None. What presidential endorsements actually do is create a perception of bias. A perception of non-independence. Ending them is a principled decision, and it’s the right one.”

Read More: https://vigilantnews.com/post/after-colossal-exodus-of-subscribers-wapo-boss-bezos-explains-the-hard-truth-about-not-endorsing-kamala/

#6 - Whoopi Goldberg Loses Her Mind in Certifiably Insane Rant Against Trump

#5 - IRS Whistleblowers Involved in Hunter Biden Tax Case Reveal IRS, DOJ, and FBI Knew Laptop “Was Real” Immediately

“There were a lot of overt investigative steps that we were not allowed to take because we had an upcoming election.”

“The prosecutors…told us that they didn’t want to ask about ‘The Big Guy.’”

“We corroborated that ‘The Big Guy’ was Joe Biden. Yes.”

“There was no question ever that ‘The Big Guy’ was referring to Joe Biden.”

“It was for the purpose of affecting that [2020] election.”

Credit: https://x.com/C__Herridge/status/1851251838693081288?t=uewaOa2SSDEUyAlsuLuf1A&s=19

While you’re here, don’t forget to subscribe to this page for more daily news roundups.

#4 - Pennsylvania GOP Committeewoman Taken Away in Handcuffs for Encouraging People to Stay in Line and Vote

#3 - Stephen K. Bannon opened his podcast on Tuesday morning, hours after his release from federal prison, by declaring that among the many things he had learned, he had seen that young black and Hispanic men “detest” Kamala Harris.

Read More: https://www.breitbart.com/the-media/2024/10/29/bannon-opening-war-room-after-release-black-hispanic-young-men-detest-kamala-harris/

#2 - It appears the Southport attacker who murdered three girls was a terrorist after all.

Credit: https://x.com/Nigel_Farage/status/1851297898610507807

#1 - Former NFL Coach Tony Dungy, who has 8 adopted kids, emotionally speaks out against pro-abortion Amendment 4 in Florida.

“When I look at those kids, I don't see 8 choices. I'm sorry. Those are 8 lives."

Credit: https://x.com/FLVoiceNews/status/1851311195678036140

Share

BONUS #1 - RNC Sounds the Alarm on Voter Suppression in Pennsylvania

BONUS #2 - The Secret IRS Loophole You Need to Know About

BONUS #3 - 25 Cancer Killing Foods Smarter Than Chemo & Radiation

BONUS #4 - How to Get Ivermectin, Z-Pak and More

BONUS #5 - Dem Operative Caught in Undercover Video Explaining How They Allegedly Stole 2020 Election in Georgia

Thanks for reading! If you enjoyed this post, please do me a quick favor and follow (@VigilantFox) this page before you go.

And in case you missed it, check out all the highlights from the historic Trump rally that Democrats are flipping out over.