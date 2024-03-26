30

Tucker Carlson Asks: How Are Politicians So Rich?

Mar 26, 2024
TUCKER CARLSON: “I have no clue at all how Nancy Pelosi is just so rich or how her stock picks are like way better than Warren Buffett’s. How does that happen? Does anyone ever talk about that internally, like on the Hill?”

TULSI GABBARD: “No, because most of them benefit from it … No member of Congress or the Senate or their spouse or their senior staff should be allowed to trade in stocks, period, full stop … There should be no perception that our elected leaders are profiting off of the knowledge that they have as policymakers that directly impact industry and businesses.”

TUCKER CARLSON: “That’s a no-brainer to me.”

TULSI GABBARD: “It’s just common sense that we have people in great positions of power. Why should they be forced to do something (not trade stocks while serving) with the passage of a law? Why don’t they just do the right thing and say, you know what, we get that even an innocent thing could be perceived as insider trading? We’re just not going to go there.”

TUCKER CARLSON: “Because it’s too lucrative to give up.”

TULSI GABBARD: “And they know they can get away with it.”

Click here to watch the full interview.

