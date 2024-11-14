#10 - Tucker Carlson calls for an IMMEDIATE repeal of the 1986 Vaccine Injury Act.

This would strip Big Pharma of its liability shield, making them accountable for injuries caused by their products.

In fact, Carlson called the vaccine enterprise, particularly the COVID vaccine, a “scam.” Here’s why:

1. “You convince politicians to force the population to buy your product.”

2. “Anyone who complains gets fired.”

3. “You can’t be sued.”

“How is it that there’s this one category that’s exempt from the risk [lawsuits] that all the rest of us who are involved in any kind of business face every single day?” Carlson asked.

“I have liability insurance on my house in case the UPS guy slips delivering a package from Amazon. But somehow, Albert Bourla [CEO of Pfizer] and all the other creepy, creepy billionaires who run these disgusting pharma companies are in no danger of being sued because their corrupt pals in Congress in 1986 gave them blanket immunity? Let’s tear that down immediately,” Carlson urged.

To the argument that vaccines “can’t compete” without blanket immunity, Carlson countered, “Well, why don’t you just make a safer vaccine then? How’s that sound? Why don’t you face the same risk [lawsuits] that every other person who conducts any other kind of commerce or lives in this country faces every single day?”

He demanded, “Let’s see the numbers right now,” highlighting that the government has access to vaccine data that it’s hiding from the public.

“If somehow you’re being prevented from knowing, then you can be absolutely certain that crimes are being committed,” Carlson concluded, “because why else would they be hiding it from you?”

Join 100K+ Substack readers and 1.4 million 𝕏 users who follow the work of Vigilant Fox. Subscribe to Vigilant News for exclusive stories you won’t find anywhere else.

(See 9 More Revealing Stories Below)

#9 - Dem strategist James Carville BLOWS UP on his party’s “arrogance” and “stupidity” in glorious rant.

“What you’ve done ain’t worth a sh*t. Get your head around that. And all of the Washington-based Democrats farting around, going to wine and cheese parties, and talking about how misogynistic the race is, get your ass out of Washington, and go work on a 2026 campaign and do penance to make up for your goddamn arrogance and stupidity.”

#8 - Scott Jennings expertly DESTROYS CNN critics of Trump’s Defense Secretary pick.

“All the criticism of him [Pete Hegseth] is that he’s not the expected Washington pick. And I’m just saying to you that the American people just voted against the expected Washington pick.”

“Does anyone have confidence in the current leadership of the Pentagon and the way the defense situation has been operating for the last several years? I mean, from the Afghanistan pullout, which was an extreme debacle for which no one was held accountable. We’ve had spy balloons flying over the United States. We built a $300 million pier as a public relations stunt, which wound up killing an American service member.”

“I’d say I’ve had just about enough of the so-called insiders running the Defense Department. I think we ought to give Pete Hegseth a chance.”

#7 - TMZ Founder Harvey Levin says Hollywood is in a state of PANIC over the Diddy sex crime scandal.

“Every celebrity in the world seems to have gone to one of these white parties. Everybody wanted to go. And if you got an invitation, you went. So you can pretty much count every high profile [celebrity] has been to one of these parties.”

Levin went on to explain that Hollywood can get very loud very quickly when it wants to. But oddly, they are utterly silent on the Diddy allegations.

Levin further detailed that there are numerous videos that have reportedly been kept by Diddy over the years that have now been seized by federal authorities and are being shared with civil lawyers.

This has caused widespread panic in Hollywood, as people are questioning whether they might appear in the footage or be implicated in past events.

“I think there’s a lot of panic, and that’s what we’re hearing. And people just don’t want the association, and they don’t want to talk about it. I think it’s that simple,” Levin said.

#6 - @MikeBenzCyber warns deep-blue states are intending to “box out” social media platforms that allow free speech by creating state-level restrictions on what platforms can host.

“There’s going to be a big push by the censorship industry activists there to codify laws that put restrictions on the kind of content that social media platforms can host. “And their goal there is going to be to balkanize the country and create a sort of market disruption so that the only tech companies who are allowed to proliferate that kind of content there, lest they lose their ability to operate in the state or suffer heavy revenue fines, are going to be the ones who comply with those content restrictions.”

Clip:

While you’re here, don’t forget to subscribe to this page for more daily news roundups.

#5 - The owner of the Los Angeles Times has fired his entire editorial board as he seeks to return the paper to its journalistic roots.

Posting on the X platform, the paper’s owner, Patrick Soon-Shiong, said he was proud to have posted a letter opposing attacks on white women for voting for Donald Trump and that the paper would be undergoing some major changes moving forward.

Read More: https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/11/los-angeles-times-owner-fires-far-left-editorial/

#4 - Special Counsel Jack Smith is reportedly scrambling to finalize what is left of his work so he can retire before President-elect Donald Trump takes office in January – denying the Republican a chance to fire him.

Smith is trying to wind down the two federal cases he has been pursuing against the 45th president so he can get ahead of Trump’s promise to axe him within “two seconds” of being sworn back into the White House, the New York Times reported Wednesday, citing sources.

He is aiming to not leave behind any significant work for others to complete in the wake of Trump’s inauguration in January – and has already started telling members of his team they can start planning their departures over the next few weeks, the outlet said.

Read More: https://nypost.com/2024/11/13/us-news/special-coounsel-jack-smith-plans-to-retire-before-trump-takes-office/

#3 - Elon Musk Calls for Defunding NPR After Orwellian Clip of CEO Resurfaces Online

#2 - Trump Picks Matt Gaetz for Attorney General, Tulsi Gabbard for Director of National Intelligence

#1 - Don Lemon, now reduced to doing the work of a junior street journalist, gets owned by an average, everyday citizen.

Share

BONUS #1 - MSNBC, CNN Viewership Plummets Post-Election

BONUS #2 - Twelve ‘Ancient’ Natural Remedies Better Than Drugs

BONUS #3 - The Greatest Medication You’ve Never Heard of

BONUS #4 - CNN Panel MELTS DOWN as Scott Jennings Erupts on Late-Night Comedians

BONUS #5 - How to Clean Your Arteries with One Simple Fruit

Thanks for reading! If you enjoyed this post, please do me a quick favor and follow this page (@VigilantFox) before you go.

In other news, one former money manager warns Trump is “going to get blamed for what is coming.” Read more on that here: