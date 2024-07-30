Tucker Carlson unleashed his fury on the US government’s hypocrisy during a blistering tirade at a recent Bitcoin conference.

Specifically, Tucker wants answers as to why he's branded a “criminal” for desiring privacy around his text messages and financial transactions while the government conceals “key decisions from us.”

Tucker turned up the heat a notch further, stating, “With no privacy, there's no freedom.”

“You know where there is privacy and secrecy in great abundance?” he asked. “The federal government,” Carlson answered, “which has classified over a billion documents describing what they're doing with our money, in our name. This is our government! And yet they have every right to keep key decisions from us?”

“So to take a lecture from them about how I'm a criminal because I want privacy in my financial transactions or my phone calls or my text messages, really? F—k you, actually.”

“I'm sorry to use profanity, but that makes me so mad,” Carlson continued, pointing out that we still don’t have answers regarding the attempt on Trump’s life or Kennedy’s assassination 61 years ago.

“Like that's prima facie evidence of a crime. You haven't even declassified the Kennedy assassination files 61 years later, and you're lecturing me about wanting to have an encrypted text conversation? How dare you! You work for me! You should be in prison,” Carlson argued.

“And when Snowden can come back to this country to the ticker tape parade he deserves, then we'll know we live in a free country.”

