The unvaccinated are frequently asked, “How did you know the COVID vaccines were dangerous when they first came out?”

The answer is simple: we didn’t. However, we quickly figured out that the people pushing the shots were liars.

Political commentator Tucker Carlson explained this point brilliantly while on The Shawn Ryan Show. He recalled how he “didn’t know that the vax wouldn’t work” or that “it would cause harm” when it first rolled out. But what he did know was that “the people selling it were liars.”

Join 59K+ subscribers and 945K+ 𝕏 users who follow the work of Vigilant Fox. Subscribe to Vigilant News today to get the scoop on stories you won’t see anywhere else.

“The behavior of the people selling me that [vaccine] was so transparently dishonest. I didn’t know that the vax wouldn’t work, which it didn’t, of course. I didn’t know that it would cause harm, which it did. But I did know that the people selling it were liars. Like, I knew that instantly. And I know some of them, but I could just tell by their behavior [that] they’re lying.

“And I was like, ‘I don’t know what this is. No one in my family is getting this … period.’ Like I figured that out the first day … I felt [something was wrong] so strongly, and I just obeyed [my instincts]. And I think that works.”

Full Interview:

Share