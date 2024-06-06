First, Tucker Carlson interviewed Javier Milei, then he interviewed Vladimir Putin. Now, the popular American journalist has released a highly-anticipated interview with El Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele.
Bukele has taken several firm actions and positions that make him a target of the left-wing media:
• Tough on crime
• Investigates and prosecutes corrupt officials from previous administrations
• Supports free-market policies
• Advocate of national sovereignty
• Supports traditional values
Tucker Carlson Network writes:
“Tucker travels to El Salvador to interview President Nayib Bukele after his historic landslide reelection victory. Bukele has accomplished the impossible during his first term by eliminating violent crime, reducing emigration, and invigorating the local economy.”
He said, but downplayed it a bit, that there's a spiritual war & a physical war in the world today. This is key. The physical war is everything the WEF & Democrats are trying to do, & achieving by corrupting every institution & political process. And now they're pushing for a WW3 expansion of the physical war. This is, despite setbacks, working more or less.
All of this has come about so far b/c we're 100% neglecting the spiritual war. The separation of church & state has been overdone. We could have an ecumenical approach, including all faiths, as a means of including the spiritual component in governance. Also however, NOT acknowledging this spiritual side of life has had the effect of some people turning to very strains of satanism, which are growing by leaps & bounds in the West now.
Unfortunately here in the first world, we don't have any elected leader courageous enough to stand up. When leaders fail, it's up to each and every one of use to make our own leadership, and take our communities, neighborhood by neighborhood, out of the jurisdictions of corrupt Agenda 2030, municipalities, counties, states, and nations. https://danielnagase.substack.com/p/principa
I'm surprised that California hasn't already splintered off into hundreds of smaller independent counties yet.