#10 - Tucker Carlson warns that the Deep State has decided that WW3 is the only way to stop Trump from exposing their crimes.

“Those people, out of options, have decided the only way to stop Trump and... having their crimes revealed is with a world war,” Carlson said.

Carlson explained that Permanent Washington doesn’t care about domestic policy or making the country better. Instead, they only care about foreign policy because “killing people” makes them “feel like God” and “that’s where the money is.”

“I remain deeply concerned that this group, which includes nearly everyone in DC from both parties, wants Trump to take the country to war—either against Russia or, far more likely, Iran,” Carlson warned, emphasizing, “A war with Iran is a world war.”

He explained that Iran is now aligned with some of the world’s largest economies and most powerful militaries. As such, “A war with Iran means a war, in effect or by proxy, with Russia, China, Turkey, and much of the rest of the world. So that’s a world war.”

Meanwhile, despite a mandate from the American people to an end to the war in Ukraine, the current regime is now considering the unthinkable—arming Ukraine with nuclear weapons.

#9 - Whoopi Goldberg unexpectedly SHUTS DOWN co-host’s attempt to fearmonger about Trump before he even takes office.

ANA NAVARRO: “I'm not going to wait and see. I mean, this guy has told us he's a retribution. He's going to be a dictator.”

WHOOPI GOLDBERG: “There's nothing to be done until you know what you're fighting. Pissing in the wind doesn't help—you just get a wet face.”

ANA NAVARRO: “What I'm saying is I have no false expectations that at 78, he's going to, all of a sudden, turn into another human being. I spent weeks telling people that he was apocalyptic. I'm not going to change now.”

WHOOPI GOLDBERG: “You lose credibility in many different ways. If you don't know what you're talking about and you accuse him of something, then they're going to blow it back. That's why I say we need to wait and see.”

#8 - Axios CEO melts down over Elon Musk telling 𝕏 users, “You are the media now” — mounts passionate defense of dying legacy media

"My message to Elon Musk is b*llshit. You're not the media!"

The MSNBC panel applauds:

“Social media people lying every day, every hour, every minute about the news, what you do matters. What the New York Times does matters. What the Wall Street Journal does matters."

They are incensed that 𝕏 exposes their lies — one reason their industry is in total collapse.

#7 - Trump Transition Has 59% Approval in CBS News Poll

President-elect Donald Trump's incoming administration starts off with mostly good will from the public: a majority of Americans overall are either happy or at least satisfied that he won and are either excited or optimistic about what he'll do as president.

Trump's handling of his presidential transition gets approval from most Americans overall and brings near-universal approval from his voters, along with a net-positive response about his selections for Cabinet posts, in particular, Sen. Marco Rubio, who is Trump's pick to be secretary of state.

Overall, Republicans today are more excited about what Trump will do as president now than they were in 2016 when he was first elected.

Read More: https://www.cbsnews.com/news/cbs-news-poll-trump-transition-cabinet-picks-2024-11-24/

#6 - Stephen A. Smith admits Democrats got their “ass kicked” this election, and to make matters worse, “they have no bullpen.”

“A blind man could see the Democrats got their ass kicked.”

The problem with the Democrats, Stephen A. says, is that they “greased the skids” on the Democratic process.

While Republicans chose Trump because that’s who they genuinely wanted, Democrats sabotaged Bernie Sanders in 2016 simply because it was Hillary’s “turn.”

Now, the Democrats’ bench is so weak that they seriously entertained running an 82-year-old (Biden) as their top option.

“What are you thinking [with Biden]? And then I looked at the bullpen, and they had no one. They had no one. They had no one that could compete with Donald Trump,” Smith concluded.

#5 - US officials looking at giving nuclear weapons to Ukraine.

#4 - Australians Stunned by Professor Dalgleish on Sky News: mRNA Vaccines Linked to Unbelievable Damage

Dalgleish minced no words in criticizing the hasty implementation and widespread use of mRNA vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna.

He expressed grave concerns about these vaccines, stating, “These vaccines were not vaccines, particularly the ones that ended up after AstraZeneca with all the clots, and they were shut down. But the messenger RNA vaccines of Pfizer and Moderna have caused unbelievable problems and damage to people, and I don't think we will ever really be able to get over that!”

Click here to read more.

#3 - Rand Paul Warns Denver Mayor Who Threatened Trump on Deportations: You Will Lose, and You Will Be Removed

Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) issued a rather stern warning to Denver Mayor Mike Johnston (D), suggesting that any effort to deny the new administration's mass deportation efforts could result in his removal from office.

Senator Paul concurs with the insurrection label and suggests that the Supreme Court would squash any such effort by Johnston. He further speculates on whether someone like Johnston might face criminal prosecution and predicts he'd likely be removed from office.

Read More: https://redstate.com/rusty-weiss/2024/11/25/rand-paul-warns-denver-mayor-who-threatened-trump-on-deportations-you-will-lose-and-you-will-be-removed-n2182445

#2 - Tucker Carlson makes stunning claim on who is really running the White House.

He told Clayton Morris on Redacted that he used to think Tony Blinken was running the White House. Now, he thinks it has to be Satan himself.

“I really think that you’ve got dark forces in charge.”

Tucker says the only reason the US would approve anti-personnel mines and long-range missiles against Russian forces is to “kill innocents, period.”

“That’s the only effect,” Carlson stressed.

“And they know that. And so they’re doing it anyway because killing is the point. So it’s evil. I think we should say that. I don’t think it’s a matter of defending democracy. The president of Ukraine is not elected. He’s a dictator. He literally passed his term and kept serving,” Carlson continued.

“And that country shut down a Christian denomination — put priests in jail. How many more markers of dictatorship do you need to call it what it is? Which is totalitarian. So everything about it is horrifying.”

#1 - Former Polish Minister Says At Least Half of US Aid Was Laundered by Ukrainians, and Much Was Given to Democrats

Kiev laundered money for the Democrats, taking a cut of what was left over, Piotr Kulpa has claimed President Biden meets with Ukraine’s Vladimir Zelensky at the White House.

Ukraine did not receive as much foreign aid as claimed by the administration of US President Joe Biden, and whatever help it did get was largely embezzled, a former Polish deputy minister has claimed. Up to a half of the funds that reached Kiev was stolen by Ukrainian officials, Piotr Kulpa has alleged.

US aid programs are a mechanism to “write off large sums of money that finance shady systems under the Democratic Party’s control,” he alleged. The incoming Trump administration could review government finances and discover the truth that “Ukraine got very little” compared to the amounts mentioned in public statements, Kulpa claimed.

Read More: https://www.azerbaycan24.com/en/ukrainians-have-stolen-up-to-half-of-us-aid-ex-polish-deputy-minister/

