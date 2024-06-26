The Tucker Carlson Live Tour is underway, and it’s coming with some electrifying moments. During a stop in Canberra, Australia, the conservative broadcaster dismantled a Sydney Morning Herald journalist’s attempt to challenge him with a simple yet devastating question. The viral moment, captured on camera, left the crowd applauding, laughing, and cheering.

The confrontation began when the journalist attempted to address Vladimir Putin. "You've preempted my question on Putin," the journalist began, only to be interrupted by Carlson, who mocked the premise of the question to his face.

Watch:

JOURNALIST: "You've preempted my question on Putin, which I think you did strategically cause you knew it’s what we’d ask."

TUCKER: "Putin! He's so bad! Did he make you take the COVID shot?"

JOURNALIST: "Take the what?"

TUCKER: "Take the COVID shot. No, he didn't."

(Crowd cheers)

JOURNALIST: "The COVID shot saved probably tens of millions of lives."

TUCKER: "Oh, yeah. Definitely. 'Safe and effective.' This is why everyone loves the media. It's like a time capsule. It's like you're like the last Japanese soldier on Okinawa. You think the war is still going. Oh, that's hilarious."

Watch the Full Video: