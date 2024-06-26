Tucker Carlson OBLITERATES Journalist With One Simple Question
The poor guy didn't see this coming.
The Tucker Carlson Live Tour is underway, and it’s coming with some electrifying moments. During a stop in Canberra, Australia, the conservative broadcaster dismantled a Sydney Morning Herald journalist’s attempt to challenge him with a simple yet devastating question. The viral moment, captured on camera, left the crowd applauding, laughing, and cheering.
The confrontation began when the journalist attempted to address Vladimir Putin. "You've preempted my question on Putin," the journalist began, only to be interrupted by Carlson, who mocked the premise of the question to his face.
Watch:
Join 67K+ Substack followers and 960K+ 𝕏 users who follow the work of Vigilant Fox. Subscribe to Vigilant News today to get the scoop on stories you won’t see anywhere else.
JOURNALIST: "You've preempted my question on Putin, which I think you did strategically cause you knew it’s what we’d ask."
TUCKER: "Putin! He's so bad! Did he make you take the COVID shot?"
JOURNALIST: "Take the what?"
TUCKER: "Take the COVID shot. No, he didn't."
(Crowd cheers)
JOURNALIST: "The COVID shot saved probably tens of millions of lives."
TUCKER: "Oh, yeah. Definitely. 'Safe and effective.' This is why everyone loves the media. It's like a time capsule. It's like you're like the last Japanese soldier on Okinawa. You think the war is still going. Oh, that's hilarious."
Just finished watching the whole thing. It is GOLD! He is so amazing. Nearer the end watch how he puts the female journalist puppet in her place. Loved it.
Tucker is the walking proof that you just can’t win against truth. I love that he is beholden to no one anymore and can say the truth as much as he wants without repercussions by some employer.
If COVID didnt demonstrate to you with absolute clarity that the World is operated (and has been for a very long time) via highly coordinated and compartmentalized public-private partnerships that exist without any respect for national sovereignty or judicial restraint, then I no longer have any empathy for what will become of you. It is not conspiracy, it is reality and it makes zero difference if you believe its true or not.