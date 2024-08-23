Kamala Harris wrapped up the 2024 Democratic National Convention with a deceitful yet chillingly effective speech. Despite spouting lie after lie, her delivery was so forceful that an ill-informed voter would walk away believing every word.

During a Thursday night live stream with political commentator Jason Whitlock, Carlson remarked that Kamala Harris is a far more formidable candidate than Hillary Clinton, documenting that her ability to manipulate the narrative with such confidence should alarm anyone paying attention.

“This woman’s really scary,” Carlson commented. “She could easily get elected president. She’s much more skillful than I have ever seen. She’s a liar on the deepest level. The things she is saying right now are not just untrue; they’re the opposite of the truth, which is the hallmark of evil.”

"She’s an extremist. She’ll say anything. She’s much more like Gavin Newsom than I ever realized,” Carlson added. "I guess what I’m saying is, and I don’t want to sound like I’m whining or 'fact-checking,' which I hate, but what she’s saying is the mirror image of the truth."

Challenging Harris’s remarks on January 6, Carlson stated, “It wasn’t an armed mob. There’s not one person inside the Capitol with a firearm, period. The only person who was shot in the Capitol was an unarmed woman (Ashli Babbitt) shot by one of Nancy Pelosi’s bodyguards.”

Piling on Kamala’s lies, Carlson pointed out the absurdity of her claim that she’s fighting the cartels to secure the border while being an absent border czar. “She’s telling us that she fought the cartels to secure the border? She’s the border czar, and the border is controlled by the cartels,” Carlson remarked.

Jason Whitlock interjected. “She argued that Donald Trump, quote, ‘Tried to throw away your vote.’ Didn’t the Democrat party just throw away all the votes and install her?” he raised.

“Well, exactly!” Carlson responded. “She’s saying that Donald Trump will free from prison violent extremists, meaning, like 75-year-old lower-middle-class women with diabetes, when she endorsed defunding the police and opening the prisons to allow actual criminals out.”

“I don’t want to sound like I’m whining or ‘fact-checking,’ which I hate, but what she’s saying is the mirror image of the truth,” Carlson continued. “She doesn’t care. She’s got no reference points in the truth, and she’s an extremist.”

Carlson then pointed to Harris’s background as a former prosecutor and explained why “No former prosecutor should hold power.”

“I’ve covered them [prosecutors] my whole life. I’ve intensely disliked every single one of them for good reason. I think they’re scary, they’re liars, and they’re megalomaniacal, and they put people in prison for political reasons. I’ve seen it again and again and again, and she’s one of them.”

Click here to watch the entirety of Carlson’s live stream.

