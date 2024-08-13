In April 2022, Tucker Carlson proudly announced at a church event in San Diego that he was unvaccinated against COVID-19. He stated, "I skipped the first three, I'm not getting that one either."

The media mocked him and called him an “anti-science ignoramus,” but it turns out that Tucker Carlson was on the right side of history.

In light of the news that Fauci caught COVID for a third time despite being vaxxed and boosted six times, the popular political pundit doubled down on his unvaccinated stance, calling it “one of the greatest achievements of [his] life.”

Join 70K+ Substack readers and 1 million 𝕏 users who follow the work of Vigilant Fox. Subscribe to Vigilant News for exclusive stories you won’t find anywhere else.

“I think the vaccine is poison,” Carlson said before adding that he personally knows a couple who have had their lives “destroyed” by COVID shots.

“Whatever you think of how toxic it is, it clearly doesn't work. And so, why is this still on the schedule? And why doesn't anyone say that? I just feel like we're living in this moment where the most obvious things go totally ignored,” Carlson concluded.

“[It’s clear that] getting the vax and getting the boosters makes you more likely to get COVID. The numbers seem to show that,” Carlson added, likely citing the devastating Cleveland Clinic study results that showed that people who took four doses or more were about 3.5 times more likely to be infected with COVID than unvaccinated individuals.

“I never got vaxxed—not to brag. I hate to, like, rub that in people's faces because I'm obviously very proud of it—one of my greatest achievements,” Carlson declared. “But I got COVID once. I've been super healthy ever since then … and I never got COVID again. Here Fauci's had it three times. Biden keeps getting it. Like, what is that? Why does nobody say anything about this?” he asked.

“I do know a few people who developed heart conditions,” added Carlson’s guest, comic and political commentator Dave Smith.

“And again, it's one of those things where, you know, you can never, like, with 100% certainty, trace it to the vaccine. But it seems like the overwhelmingly likely thing … And what we can say with 100% certainty is that the thing was sold on lies.”

Nearly four years after the debut of the so-called “vaccines,” it’s clear that people pushing the shots are not on the right side of history. If people took six shots for polio and got polio three times, they would be asking some serious questions.

Click here to watch the full interview.

Share

Leave a comment