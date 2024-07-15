Tucker Carlson Reveals Stunning Insights on J.D. Vance

“Every bad person I've ever met in a lifetime in Washington was aligned against JD Vance.”

Now, that’s saying something.

For this reason, Tucker thinks people should be “thrilled” about this VP pick.

What's extraordinary about Vance, Tucker emphasizes, is that “He's like one of the only members of the Senate with a happy marriage.”

Carlson also observed that the power-hungry “elite” despise Vance, not for personal reasons, but because they find him “harder to manipulate and slightly less enthusiastic about killing people.”

Share