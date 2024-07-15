Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
44

Tucker Carlson Reveals Stunning Insights on J.D. Vance

If you were having doubts about J.D. Vance, this should make you feel a heck of a lot better.
The Vigilant Fox
Jul 15, 2024
44
Share
Transcript

“Every bad person I've ever met in a lifetime in Washington was aligned against JD Vance.”

Now, that’s saying something.

For this reason, Tucker thinks people should be “thrilled” about this VP pick.

What's extraordinary about Vance, Tucker emphasizes, is that “He's like one of the only members of the Senate with a happy marriage.”

Carlson also observed that the power-hungry “elite” despise Vance, not for personal reasons, but because they find him “harder to manipulate and slightly less enthusiastic about killing people.”

Click here to watch the full video.

Share

44 Comments
Vigilant News
Vigilant News
Authors
The Vigilant Fox
Recent Posts
“This Was NOT Faked” – Mike Adams Delivers Gripping Forensic Assessment on Trump Assassination Attempt
  The Vigilant Fox
Watch Ben Shapiro Tear into Censorship Cartel in Fiery Congressional Testimony
  The Vigilant Fox
Media Blackout: 10 News Stories They Chose Not to Tell You - Episode 30
  The Vigilant Fox
Bombshell Ruling Spells BAD NEWS for Vax Pushers
  The Vigilant Fox
Media Blackout: 10 News Stories They Chose Not to Tell You - Episode 29
  The Vigilant Fox
Media Blackout: 10 News Stories They Chose Not to Tell You - Episode 28
Media Blackout: 10 News Stories They Chose Not to Tell You - Episode 27
  The Vigilant Fox