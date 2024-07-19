Tucker Carlson Rocks the Stage with Epic Speech, Earns Standing Ovation

Tucker Carlson ignited the stage tonight with a powerful speech at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Focusing on the extraordinary moment that redefined Donald Trump's leadership. Carlson vividly recounted the unforgettable incident when Trump, bloodied and unbowed, stood tall after being attacked.

This dramatic event, which Carlson called “divine intervention,” didn’t just change Trump; it fired up the whole nation, sparking a new sense of unity and energy.

Below is a transcript of his speech:

“Donald Trump is different. When he stood up after being shot in the face, bloodied, and put his hand up, I thought at that moment, that was a transformation... This was the leader of a nation. And I think there's a difference... The presidency comes with great power, obviously. But if you think about it, that is a title that is bestowed by a process of some sort that can be subverted... Legitimacy... Just because you call yourself the president doesn't mean that much inherently... But being a leader is very different. It's not a title. It's organic. You can't name someone a leader. A leader is the bravest man.

“And in that moment, Donald Trump, months before the presidential election, became the leader of this nation... He said not a single word about himself... A leader's courage gives courage to his people.... Not a word about himself, about his people, period.

“And the second thing I noticed... is that he turned down the most obvious opportunity in politics to inflame the nation after being shot... He did his best to bring the country together... No, this is the most responsible, unifying behavior of a leader I think I've ever seen.

“I do think the entire point from the famous escalator ride nine years ago until today of Donald Trump's public life has been to remind us of one fact, which is a leader's duty is to his people, to his country, and to no other.... Democracy. In case you're a little sick of being beaten in the face with democracy on television, actual democracy is the proposition that the citizens of a country own that country. They're not renters, they're not serfs, they're not slaves... And so I think the entire Trump project, paradoxically, is attacked as an enemy of democracy, is to return democracy to the United States... Hey, let's pay attention to what people actually want.

“Lawmakers stepping over the prostrate bodies of their fellow citizens... We've lost more Americans from drugs in the past four years than we lost in World War Two... Does anybody care?... It's too insulting... It's a middle finger in the face of every American.... He actually cares because he's interested in the people who live here because that's his job... A president's duty is to his citizens.

“JD Vance... has views that are closer to Trump's voters than anyone else in Washington in office... That's called democracy... Something bigger is going on here... I'm starting to think it's gonna be okay.

“And the first thing he says is, I'm gonna stand guard outside your house... And then he says, but there's a lot of love... And we are seeing that love... God is among us right now, and I think that's enough. God bless you.”