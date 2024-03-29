29

Tucker Carlson Says Doctors Should APOLOGIZE for Wrongly Recommending the COVID Vax

The Vigilant Fox
Mar 29, 2024
29
Share
Transcript

No transcript...

“If you hurt someone unintentionally, you have to say, ‘I’m sorry.’”

“By the way,” Carlson added, “I would never go to a doctor who was still lying about COVID because that’s a dangerous person. That’s an immoral person and a dangerous person.”

“I can’t get past it,” Carlson continued.

“It’s like, ‘Oh, I’m great at my job. I killed a bunch of people, but I’m a great person.’ It’s like, no, it’s too big a sin to overlook. You have no credibility unless you apologize for that and explain how you reached that wrong conclusion.”

Loading...

Watch the Full Interview:

Related Stories on Vigilant News:

Tucker Carlson Poses an Unexpected COVID Vaccine Question

How to Get Ivermectin, Z-Pak, and More

5 Times Dr. “Zev” Zelenko’s Bold Claims Became Undeniably True

Vigilant News

Writer, video clipper, and pro-freedom citizen journalist with 12 years of healthcare experience. Tyranny is not possible without compliance.
By The Vigilant Fox
29 Comments
Vigilant News
Vigilant News
Authors
The Vigilant Fox
Recent Posts
4:42
4:42
Baltimore Bridge Collapse a ‘Well-Planned Strategic Attack’ on America’s Supply Chain: Lara Logan
  
The Vigilant Fox
4:30
4:30
RFK Jr.’s VP Pick Calls for Chronic Disease Investigation
  
The Vigilant Fox
4:53
4:53
RFK Jr. Officially Announces Nicole Shanahan as His VP Running Mate
  
The Vigilant Fox
3:29
3:29
Tucker Carlson Asks: How Are Politicians So Rich?
  
The Vigilant Fox
1:04:04
1:04:04
Media Blackout: 10 News Stories They Chose Not to Tell You - Episode 15
  
The Vigilant Fox
1:04:04
1:04:04
Media Blackout: 10 News Stories They Chose Not to Tell You - Episode 15
  
The Vigilant Fox
1:46
1:46
Bill Maher SNAPS on Govt and Social Media Companies for Shutting Down COVID Debate
  
The Vigilant Fox