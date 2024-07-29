In a scorching takedown, Tucker Carlson unleashed his full disdain for legacy media, predicting its imminent collapse with palpable satisfaction.

A reporter asked, “What is the life expectancy of disinformation networks like CNN and NBC and all these organizations that spread lies against the best interests of our country?”

“I think it's pretty short,” Carlson responded. “I don't think they have much time left.”

“I feel sad when industries collapse. I mean, I was always rooting for the coal miners, you know what I mean? The people who make fax machines. I hate change. But the collapse of the legacy media will be one of the happiest days of my life,” Carlson said.

Is legacy media the place to go for breaking news? No, social media does it better.

How about analysis or entertainment? “Well, they're not entertaining. They're preachy and screechy and just absolutely awful,” Carlson said. “And their analysis is stale.”

“I just couldn't have more contempt [for legacy media]. And it's the contempt bred from familiarity. It's not like I'm guessing at this. I spent my life with these people ... and I just despise them. I have no respect at all.”

