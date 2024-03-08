Two Years Ago, My Twitter Account Was BANNED for Sharing This Video of Steve Kirsch

During his presentation to the Pennsylvania State Senate, Steve Kirsch contended that in the Pfizer trials, more people died in the vaccine group than in the placebo group — and that it takes 22,000 vaccines to save one life from COVID.

"So you killed 150,000 in order to maybe save 10,000 lives."

“COVID misinformation.” “Conspiracy theories,” they said. However, what they called “conspiracy theories” actually ended up being true.

Here are 15 such examples in the COVID era alone:

#15 – Repeated COVID shots weaken the immune system, according to study.

#14 – Ivermectin worked! Peer-reviewed study finds 74% reduction in excess deaths.

#13 – The unvaccinated were scapegoated for failure of COVID vaccines, study finds.

#12 – Mask wearers paradoxically had an increased risk of contracting COVID.

#11 – Natural immunity proves to be seven times more protective than vaccinated immunity.

#10 – Ivermectin, the drug once labeled “horse de-wormer,” is now showing 15 anti-cancer mechanisms of action.

#9 – Hospitals murdered COVID patients. The more they killed, the more money they made.

#8 – New-found emails prove Biden White House hid COVID-19 vaccine harms from the public.

#7 – The COVID shots were not the only toxic measure forced on humanity. Regular mask-wearing was also harmful.

#6 – Nearly 1 in 3 COVID vaccine recipients suffered neurological side effects.

#5 – Research finds heart anomalies within 48 hours after the COVID-19 shot.

#4 – Pfizer hid nearly 80% of COVID-19 vaccine trial deaths from regulators in order to qualify for Emergency Use Authorization.

#3 – Perverse brainwashing techniques were thoroughly studied to get you jabbed.

#2 – The Pfizer COVID-19 “vaccine” injected into billions of arms was not the same one used in Pfizer’s clinical trials. There was a “bait-and-switch.”

#1 – Florida’s Surgeon General has called for a halt to the use of all COVID-19 mRNA injections, citing safety concerns after the discovery of billions of DNA fragments per dose in Pfizer’s and Moderna’s mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines.

