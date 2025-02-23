#10 – UK government BUSTED in a secret plot to extract personal data from 2 billion iPhone users.

They were this close to your “encrypted” data.

This story begins when the UK government slapped Apple with a secret gag order, forcing them to either backdoor encrypted data for billions of users or face criminal charges if it refused to comply. Apple couldn’t even talk about it.

The order demanded Apple create a vulnerability in its iCloud encryption, which would have given the UK government a back door to financial information, health records, and private conversations—not just of UK citizens but of two billion iPhone users worldwide.

Remember, the UK government has already tried to threaten and extradite individuals outside the UK for violating British censorship laws—including US citizens over their online posts. So what happens when governments push to punish you not just for what you say publicly but for what you say privately?

Rather than handing over the data of 2 billion iPhone users to the UK government, Apple chose to pull its Advanced Data Protection (ADP) in the UK—removing the option for UK users to enable encryption. Existing UK users must now disable encryption, and new users won’t have the option at all. US citizens and people in other countries remain unaffected by the UK government’s dystopian push to surveil and censor speech—for now.

The UK government was this close to surveilling you, too—but luckily, Sayer Ji, Elon Musk, and The Wall Street Journal exposed this privacy nightmare.

In another disturbing development, Imran Ahmed of the CCDH—one of the leading architects of the UK’s war on speech—is being awarded for his Orwellian efforts with a $300,000 prize this May.

Sayer Ji has put together a petition to oppose this absurd aggrandizement of someone who has worked tirelessly to annihilate personal freedoms and silence dissenting voices.

You can sign that petition here: https://www.change.org/p/urge-elevate-prize-foundation-to-reexamine-award-for-imran-ahmed

