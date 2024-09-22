Join 80K+ Substack readers and 1.2 million 𝕏 users who follow the work of Vigilant Fox. Subscribe to Vigilant News for exclusive stories you won’t find anywhere else.

#10 - Vaccine Horror: 23-year-old suffers devastating injury after being given three vaccines at once.

Within ten minutes of her injections, Alexis Lorenze went temporarily blind, began vomiting, and then things went horribly downhill from there.

Before Nurse Angela intervened, UC Irvine staff mocked Alexis's injuries, laughed at her, and subjected her to extreme delays when she requested help while suffering from unbearable pain.

After Alexis's horrific vaccine injury went viral, she was transferred to the ICU, likely due to the mounting public pressure on the hospital. And the doctor who mandated these shots on Alexis has since disappeared from the picture.

Thankfully, Alexis is slowly getting better and has regained vision in both eyes, but still suffers from setbacks and a great deal of pain.

Alexis says as soon as she starts getting “a little bit of strength back,” she’s going to join forces with the vaccine-injured community to take down the criminal medical system that injured her.

Watch our exclusive interview with Alexis and her nurse advocate, Angela. Alexis needs your prayers, and she needs people to share her story so others don’t suffer the same fate.

You can support Alexis by contributing to her fundraiser here to help her get the proper medical care she desperately needs.

SUPPORT ALEXIS: givebutter.com/savealexis

#9 - Jesse Watters raises serious questions about Trump’s latest would-be assassin.

#8 - Diddy placed on suicide watch, mental state unclear as he awaits trial.

#7 - Wall Street Journal reporter uncovers disturbing discovery in Springfield, Ohio.

#6 - Ex-NYC Covid Czar admits to hosting secret, drug-fueled sex parties during lockdown.

#5 - The Babylon Bee utterly embarrasses Gavin Newsom’s ban on AI parody videos.

#4 - ABC News whistleblower claims Kamala Harris’s campaign colluded with the network to rig the debate in her favor.

#3 - American patriot goes viral after demolishing FBI agents, leaving them humiliated and ashamed.

#2 - Ex-Border control chief says Biden regime ordered him to cover up increase in suspected terrorists flooding over the border.

#1 - Tucker Carlson fires off huge warning to America.

BONUS #1 - MSM Journalists Inadvertently Reveal Shocking Truth About Global Warming

BONUS #2 - The Silver Bullet to Losing Weight

BONUS #3 - Chris Cuomo Delivers Surprising Apology to President Trump

BONUS #4 - FDA Issues Bone-Chilling Monkeypox Vaccine Warning

BONUS #5 - How to Get Ivermectin, Z-Pak, and More

