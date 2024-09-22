Vaccine Horror Shocks the World: Exclusive Update on Alexis Lorenze’s Nightmare Injury - Media Blackout
Introducing the top ten stories they chose not to tell you this week.
#10 - Vaccine Horror: 23-year-old suffers devastating injury after being given three vaccines at once.
Within ten minutes of her injections, Alexis Lorenze went temporarily blind, began vomiting, and then things went horribly downhill from there.
Before Nurse Angela intervened, UC Irvine staff mocked Alexis's injuries, laughed at her, and subjected her to extreme delays when she requested help while suffering from unbearable pain.
After Alexis's horrific vaccine injury went viral, she was transferred to the ICU, likely due to the mounting public pressure on the hospital. And the doctor who mandated these shots on Alexis has since disappeared from the picture.
Thankfully, Alexis is slowly getting better and has regained vision in both eyes, but still suffers from setbacks and a great deal of pain.
Alexis says as soon as she starts getting “a little bit of strength back,” she’s going to join forces with the vaccine-injured community to take down the criminal medical system that injured her.
Watch our exclusive interview with Alexis and her nurse advocate, Angela. Alexis needs your prayers, and she needs people to share her story so others don’t suffer the same fate.
You can support Alexis by contributing to her fundraiser here to help her get the proper medical care she desperately needs.
SUPPORT ALEXIS: givebutter.com/savealexis
#9 - Jesse Watters raises serious questions about Trump’s latest would-be assassin.
#8 - Diddy placed on suicide watch, mental state unclear as he awaits trial.
#7 - Wall Street Journal reporter uncovers disturbing discovery in Springfield, Ohio.
#6 - Ex-NYC Covid Czar admits to hosting secret, drug-fueled sex parties during lockdown.
#5 - The Babylon Bee utterly embarrasses Gavin Newsom’s ban on AI parody videos.
#4 - ABC News whistleblower claims Kamala Harris’s campaign colluded with the network to rig the debate in her favor.
#3 - American patriot goes viral after demolishing FBI agents, leaving them humiliated and ashamed.
#2 - Ex-Border control chief says Biden regime ordered him to cover up increase in suspected terrorists flooding over the border.
#1 - Tucker Carlson fires off huge warning to America.
BONUS #1 - MSM Journalists Inadvertently Reveal Shocking Truth About Global Warming
BONUS #2 - The Silver Bullet to Losing Weight
BONUS #3 - Chris Cuomo Delivers Surprising Apology to President Trump
BONUS #4 - FDA Issues Bone-Chilling Monkeypox Vaccine Warning
BONUS #5 - How to Get Ivermectin, Z-Pak, and More
The UN globalista Malthusians are on record for randomly demanding a "voluntary" reduction in global population to a notional 75% of current level. For if these maniacs ever achieved absolute power the slaughter would continue until perhaps 1B or as little as 500M remained. Habituation to the needled barrel is as critical for the implementation of their plan as is the manufactured "silence" and delegitimisation of the end result.
When will people no longer stand in line to meekly die?