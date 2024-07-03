Vivek said it eight months ago, and he is saying it again: Joe Biden will NOT be the nominee in November.

“Look, I think that the reality is the managerial class around Biden has lost their use for him. This has been obvious to me since last year. Play out the incentives. He is not the strongest candidate they can put up. And these people, they have stopped at nothing to keep Donald J. Trump out of office. You think they're going to stop at this step?”

But who will take his place? Ramaswamy has narrowed it down to two “viable choices”: Kamala Harris or Michelle Obama.

He explains why it will be one of these two:

“The Democratic Party is wedded to identity politics. The only reason Kamala Harris got that job, frankly, is because she was a black woman. Don’t take my words. Take it from the words of the Democratic Party itself, which leaves Kamala Harris or Michelle Obama. That’s where I predict this plot ends. And I don’t think it’s going to happen particularly soon. I think it’s in their incentive to wait as long as possible. And that’s exactly where I think the game goes from here.”

Watch the Full Segment:

