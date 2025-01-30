Uh oh. Senator Bernie Sanders (I-Vermont) just got caught in a humiliating exchange with HHS nominee Robert Kennedy Jr.

While Sanders tried to pressure Kennedy into supporting universal healthcare, Kennedy flipped the script—calling out Senate corruption and pointing the finger right back at him, noting that some senators are “accepting millions of dollars from the pharmaceutical industry.”

When confronted, Bernie became visibly uncomfortable, shouting, “Oh, no, no, no, no, no!” But Kennedy didn’t let up, hammering him on how much money he took from pharma.

WATCH:

SANDERS: “If we want to make America healthy, will you... guarantee health care to every single American?”

KENNEDY: “Bernie, the problem of corruption is not just in the federal agencies. It’s in Congress, too. Almost all the members of this panel, including yourself, are accepting millions of dollars from the pharmaceutical industry. And protecting their interests.”

SANDERS: “Oh, no. No, no, no, no, no!”

KENNEDY: “In 2020… you were the single largest receiver of pharmaceutical dollars — $1.5 million.”

thoroughly details, the senators who were the most hostile towards RFK Jr. during the Senate confirmation process were—you guessed it—

A lot of hidden money went into a media campaign to stop RFK, and those senators were simply repeating its talking points.

