After being left speechless by Dr. Peter McCullough, podcaster and COVID vaccine advocate Brian Shapiro has recently challenged Robert Kennedy Jr. on vaccine safety.

Things went exactly how you would expect. Shapiro got schooled again. However, that doesn’t mean that it wasn’t entertaining to watch.

Shapiro asked Kennedy, “You would agree with me, though, that the vaccinations — they did save lives. It wasn't all bad, and all poison and all these people died from the COVID vaccinations — that it helped save some lives. And it did more good than harm. Would you be willing to agree to that?”

“I don't see how you make that statement,” Kennedy replied before launching a series of stunning statistics on the COVID-19 injections, leaving Shapiro helpless to just sit there and watch.

1.) “We had the highest COVID death rate. We had one of the highest vaccination rates in the world in our country. We had 16% of the COVID deaths in this country, and we only have 4.2% of the world’s population. So whatever we were doing was wrong.”

2.) Other countries with very low vaccination rates, like Haiti and Nigeria, had 1/200th the COVID death rate that the US had.

3.) “There were more deaths reported from the COVID vaccine than all vaccines in history combined since they started keeping records in 1986.”

4.) COVID was a disease of the old and infirm. But we mandated the shots on young people, and now they’re collapsing during sports and getting cancer.

5.) In Pfizer’s clinical trials, people in the vaccine group had a 23% higher death rate from all causes than the placebo group.

• “It appears that if you take the vaccine ... you’re 400% or 500% more likely to have a fatal cardiac arrest over the next six months than if you don't.”

Kennedy ended the vaccine lesson with this statement: “If you just want to base your opinion on what they say, you would never take it.”

