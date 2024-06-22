Countless people have observed their loved ones becoming “more compliant” and “broken” after the shots.
This was deemed a “conspiracy theory,” but now we have the data to back it up.
A new study from South Korea analyzed the electronic health records of 2.2 million and, later, 4.3 million individuals in Seoul. What researchers found was alarming.
By comparing the rates of various new medical conditions in vaccinated versus unvaccinated groups over three months, the study revealed that the vaccinated experienced:
• A 68% rise in depression
• A 44% surge in anxiety and related disorders
• A 93.4% increase in sleep disorders
• A staggering 138% jump in mild cognitive impairment
• A 23% rise in Alzheimer's disease
Dr. Pierre Kory writes:
“In my practice of treating vaccine injuries, one of the three most common symptoms I see is brain fog. So many of my patients had been in the prime of their lives, can now barely function, have significant cognitive impairment, and need a lot of help from our nurses to carry out their treatment plans. I never imagined I would see any of this in people far younger than me, and instead, I see it every day. I bear witness to an immense amount of suffering on a daily basis that is hard to put into words.”
People also simply look more haggard or rough than they used to. It's like people are aging more rapidly. This observation is, of course, subjective, but I'm not the only person who has made this observation.
THEY continue to point the accusing finger in the direction of those who rejected it all, including me, and THEY STILL pester to step up. . ..
Someone recently told me that those who have refused the jab are the reason for the increase now in
COVID cases. . .
While 2 friends have died and several been sick more than once (ALL fully jabbed)
I remain for 4+ years not so much as a sniffle