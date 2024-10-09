#10 - Weather Manipulation Claims Are BACKED by Science

“Yes, scientists do control the weather.”

Over 50 countries, including the US, are using cloud seeding and geoengineering to change the weather.

This has been proven true by numerous scientific studies, historical military operations, and active government programs.

For example, the U.S. Department of Defense's Operation Popeye during the Vietnam War successfully used cloud seeding to extend monsoon seasons, while China's massive weather modification efforts have been publicly documented, with plans to control half the country's weather by 2025.

Additionally, a U.S. federal agency, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), acknowledges the use of cloud seeding to increase precipitation.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has also warned that The World Economic Forum and Bill Gates have “hijacked geoengineering,” with Gates funding these projects around the world.

“They aggravate the problem then sell us the solution,” Kennedy said, and the solution is that “they want is more social controls.”

“Geoengineering is a threat that the environmental community needs to know about and the rest of us needs to know about.”

Take a moment to watch this video from @RealGeoEngWatch and prepare to have your mind blown.

#9 - Hurricane Milton is so powerful that it is expected to forever change Florida’s coastline

At least 95% of Florida’s west coast beaches are forecast to be inundated — or continuously covered by ocean water, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS).

“This is the most severe level of coastal change,” the federal agency warned — while saying that “Milton’s waves and surge” could cause “erosion and overwash” to 100% of the state’s beaches.

READ MORE: https://nypost.com/2024/10/09/us-news/hurricane-milton-expected-to-be-so-powerful-it-could-forever-change-floridas-coastline/

#8 - Flagler County police tell registered sex offenders that they are “not allowed” to be at hurricane shelters.

The police tell them to spend the night at the county jail instead if they need shelter.

Savage.

Clip: https://x.com/MidnightMitch/status/1843996466907664767

#7 - University of Kansas Professor Says Men Who Think Kamala Isn't Smart Enough to Be President Should Be Lined Up and Shot

"We can line all those guys up and shoot them. They clearly don't know how the world works."

The moment he realizes that he just f—ked up is glorious.

Clip: https://x.com/nedryun/status/1843991931530993667

#6 - Joe Rogan's brain explodes when he learns that 80% of US medical schools don't require a SINGLE nutrition course.

"Wow!"

And 95% of the people on the USDA food guidelines have a conflict of interest with the food industry.

Dr. Casey Means was stunned to learn that simply taking 7,000 steps per day “can slash your risk of obesity, type 2 diabetes, Alzheimer's, dementia, and even gastric reflux by 40% to 60%.”

This was something she was never taught in medical school. Americans are only taking 3500 steps per day on average.

Moreover, US medical schools also don't teach students about sunlight and sleep, which is “pretty foundational for human health,” Dr. Means says.

Doctors are trained to be pill pushers or surgeons and not much else. This is the state of medicine in the United States.

#5 - Corrupt Ukrainian official’s son found lying in bed with huge sum of money.

During a search of the official’s home, the man was found with various currencies worth a total of $6 million, which is an extraordinary sum for Ukraine.

The official in Zelensky’s party is accused of accumulating huge sums of money by illegally extorting men who were seeking a disability designation to avoid military service.

READ MORE: https://rmx.news/article/corrupt-ukrainian-officials-son-found-lying-in-bed-with-huge-sum-of-money-6-million-in-total-seized-from-medical-fraud-operation/

#4 - Biden whines Obama ‘f–ked up in 2014’, blames him for Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, book claims

President Biden privately pointed the finger at former President Barack Obama for failures that led to Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine, the largest conflict in Europe since World War II, a new book claims.

“They f–ked up in 2014,” Biden, Obama’s former vice president and onetime point person on Ukraine, vented to a friend, according to Bob Woodward’s upcoming book, “War,” previewed by CNN.

“That’s why we are here,” the 81-year-old added. “We f–ked it up. Barack never took [Russian President Vladimir] Putin seriously.”

“We did nothing. We gave Putin a license to continue!” the president went on. “Well, I’m revoking his f–king license!”

READ MORE: https://nypost.com/2024/10/08/us-news/biden-blames-obama-for-russias-invasion-of-ukraine-new-book-claims-we-f-ked-it-up/

#3 - CNN panel admits they messed up and drove Elon Musk away from the Democratic party, say they should have respected his contributions to the world.

Credit: https://x.com/CollinRugg/status/1844002944460415184?t=cIWI5yaxzJAT5nt-4KsAPg&s=19

#2 - Before the 2020 election, Stephen Colbert said it was immoral to vote for Trump because his administration had lost track of 545 migrant children.

The Harris/Biden administration has lost track of hundreds of thousands of migrant children, many sold into labor and sex trafficking.

For some reason Stephen Colbert didn't think it was important enough to bring up while drinking beer with Kamala.

Credit: https://x.com/mazemoore/status/1844023958103826535

#1 - Influencer reveals to her nearly 2 million TikTok followers that the Democratic Party offered her $15,000 to sway votes for Kamala Harris.

Other content creators accepted similar deals without disclosing this conflict of interest to their followers.

H/T: https://x.com/ImMeme0/status/1844009429198573922

BONUS #1 - Another Alex Jones “conspiracy theory” has just become reality.

A DoD directive has expanded domestic military authority to include LETHAL force.

What this means is the Department of Defense now has the power to step in and use lethal force within U.S. borders, even against its own citizens, when it deems lives are at risk.

The scope of this authority is chilling because the directive specifically states that the decision to use lethal force only needs the Secretary of Defense’s approval. Once lethal force is approved, anything can happen.

For years, Alex Jones warned about martial law and domestic military control, and now we’re seeing it unfold right before our eyes.

BONUS #2 - The same chemical Alex Jones warned was "turning the frogs gay" is destroying testosterone levels in the U.S. population.

Adding insult to injury, this testosterone-depleting chemical is banned across Europe but not the United States.

The chemical is atrazine.

What is atrazine, and how does it do this? Atrazine is a widely-used herbicide sprayed on crops like corn and sugarcane to control weeds.

It disrupts hormone function by increasing the activity of an enzyme called aromatase, which converts testosterone into estrogen.

In men, this can contribute to conditions like decreased muscle mass, low libido, and even feminization.

And we spray 70 million pounds of this tasteless, odorless, chemical on our food, while it's illegal to do so in Europe.

Make it make sense.

BONUS #3 - Elon Musk Drops Epstein Bombshell in Jaw-Dropping Tucker Carlson Interview

BONUS #4 - How to Get Ivermectin, Z-Pak and More

BONUS #5 - Kamala Harris Falls Apart on 60 Minutes After Host Peppers Her With Surprisingly Tough Questions

Stay safe, and check back tomorrow for another news recap. Here’s what you missed yesterday.