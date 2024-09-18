Jesse Watters reports, “The Feds say Diddy created a criminal enterprise that engaged in s*x trafficking, forced labor, kidnapping, arson, bribery, and obstruction of justice. At the center of Diddy's criminal enterprise were drug-fueled sex parties. They're called freak-offs. Diddy lured women into his world and then manipulated them to participate in highly orchestrated sex acts with male prostitutes while Diddy watched and pleasured himself. Diddy gave out drugs at the freak-offs to keep victims obedient and compliant.”

“These freak-offs could last for days,” Watters continued. “Victims were given IVs to replenish fluids and then keep going. If you didn't freak off with Diddy, there were consequences. Diddy would threaten to kill your career or worse.”

WATCH:

Join 80K+ Substack readers and 1.1 million 𝕏 users who follow the work of Vigilant Fox. Subscribe to Vigilant News for exclusive stories you won’t find anywhere else.

Watters further explained, “If you didn't do what Diddy wanted, he got violent, punching, kicking, and dragging women by their hair. Diddy had complete control over his freak-off victims. He had control of their housing, money, and even tracked their location. And Diddy filmed the freak-offs so he had the videos for blackmail. The Feds have seized all of these tapes after raiding two of his homes earlier this year, along with drugs, guns, and more than 1,000 bottles of baby oil and lube.”

Watters concluded by pointing out that “Diddy's freak-offs were an open secret for insiders,” which means that “this is a lot bigger than Diddy.”

“Everybody knew about them. Nobody tried to stop him. This is a lot bigger than Diddy. Did other music moguls get in on Diddy's action?” Watters asked.

“If Diddy flips, he could take the whole music industry down with him.”

Click here to watch the full report.

Share

Leave a comment