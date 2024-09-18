What We're Learning About Diddy Could ‘Bring the Whole Music Industry Down’
“You can't get away with 15 years of freak-offs without a little help.”
Jesse Watters reports, “The Feds say Diddy created a criminal enterprise that engaged in s*x trafficking, forced labor, kidnapping, arson, bribery, and obstruction of justice. At the center of Diddy's criminal enterprise were drug-fueled sex parties. They're called freak-offs. Diddy lured women into his world and then manipulated them to participate in highly orchestrated sex acts with male prostitutes while Diddy watched and pleasured himself. Diddy gave out drugs at the freak-offs to keep victims obedient and compliant.”
“These freak-offs could last for days,” Watters continued. “Victims were given IVs to replenish fluids and then keep going. If you didn't freak off with Diddy, there were consequences. Diddy would threaten to kill your career or worse.”
WATCH:
Join 80K+ Substack readers and 1.1 million 𝕏 users who follow the work of Vigilant Fox. Subscribe to Vigilant News for exclusive stories you won’t find anywhere else.
Watters further explained, “If you didn't do what Diddy wanted, he got violent, punching, kicking, and dragging women by their hair. Diddy had complete control over his freak-off victims. He had control of their housing, money, and even tracked their location. And Diddy filmed the freak-offs so he had the videos for blackmail. The Feds have seized all of these tapes after raiding two of his homes earlier this year, along with drugs, guns, and more than 1,000 bottles of baby oil and lube.”
Watters concluded by pointing out that “Diddy's freak-offs were an open secret for insiders,” which means that “this is a lot bigger than Diddy.”
“Everybody knew about them. Nobody tried to stop him. This is a lot bigger than Diddy. Did other music moguls get in on Diddy's action?” Watters asked.
“If Diddy flips, he could take the whole music industry down with him.”
P diddy is most likely a case held in reserve for an event like the discovery of the shooter in Florida and the failure of the SS to detect the individual earlier.
Folks might note that the locals and feds let the statute of limitations run out on Hunter for everything but the gun and taxes - Diddy got charged with a bucket list of charges
- Diddy earned his own money - Hunter earned tens of millions in bribes - Millions of which were shared with Dad
-Diddy hired prostitutes - Hunter hired trafficked, underage women and transported them across state lines using airline tickets which he paid for
-- No mention if Diddy filmed the events as did Hunter .... I Hunter filmed underage and legal women and then posted the videos to various sex sites Apparently some did not know they were being filmed
--Diddy apparently paid taxes Hunter did not
--Diddy is held without bail - Hunter is a Free Range dirtbag
-- Diddy pays for his own security - Hunter is protected by American Taxpayers ( While the Secret Service chief pleads inadequate resources to protect Trump )
Why was Diddy arrested and incarcerated - Most likely to take the spotlight off Joe and the attempt on Trump in Florida.
(AS a side note the incompetent head of the Secret Service claimed that they did not have the resources to scour the entire golf course so they ignored the one spot in the fenceline offering the best view of the golfers including Trump, a place that was a favorite with photographers kept outside of the club.
I don't know who originally said that Diddy was the Epstein of the rap world, but it's exactly true.
Remember how Ice Cube casually mentioned the CIA ultimately had a say in rap lyrics back in the 90s? I see no reason they'd give up that control and would most likely look to expand it.