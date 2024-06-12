Playback speed
What You’re Not Being Told About the Hepatitis B Vaccine

Jillian Michaels has questions.
The Vigilant Fox
Jun 12, 2024
Renowned fitness expert Jillian Michaels has some serious doubts about the hepatitis B vaccine. She wonders why newborns are injected for a disease that occurs in “drug addicts and people who have risky sex.”

Mothers are tested for Hep B, so the disease poses no risk to the baby.

What doctors never tell you is that the Hepatitis B vaccine contains five times the amount of aluminum deemed safe for adults. Watch Dr. Paul Thomas explain.

This is the sick “birthday present” we give to our children.

Full Interview:

