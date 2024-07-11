Here’s a “conspiracy theory” that you will never hear from the mainstream media.

Joe Biden’s brain is crumbling, but no one is asking the question, “Why?”

Old age doesn’t tell the whole story.

Renowned cardiologist Dr. Peter McCullough believes Joe Biden is suffering from a vaccine injury.

Before you dismiss this, consider the evidence:

• The combination of symptoms that Biden has does not fit neatly into the classic presentations of either Parkinson’s or Alzheimer’s disease.

• A Korean study of 4 million people found cognitive decline approximately doubled in those who took the COVID shots; symptoms appeared within months after the shot.

• Biden likely took all the recommended shots, which could lead to cumulative neurotoxicity and vaccine injury symptoms.

Biden’s decline, visible via footage, from 2019 to now is “striking.”

Cognitive decline: memory lapses, incoherent speech, covering up memory gaps.”

Motor issues: shuffling gait, smaller steps, appearing to fall forward, Parkinson’s-like symptoms without classic signs like a tremor.

“I think he actually has a blend [of Parkinson’s and dementia]. I think he has a vaccine injury syndrome.” Dr. McCullough concluded.

It’s not just Dr. McCullough. A Midwestern Doctor also thinks Joe Biden could be suffering from a vaccine injury. Find out why via the link below.

