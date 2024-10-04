Hurricane Helene has torn through Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina, leaving a trail of destruction taking over 200 lives. The storm has caused severe flooding, damaged infrastructure, and displaced countless families, all of whom are now in desperate need of food, power, clean water, medical care, and internet.

But Hurricane Helene made landfall on September 27, and communities are still struggling to get access to basic necessities.

So that raises the question, “Where is the money?” And if it’s all gone, “Where did it go?”

The answer: There is no money left because the government gave it away to illegal immigrants.

Jesse Watters reports, “In the last two years, the Biden-Harris administration spent a billion dollars of FEMA money on illegal aliens.”

“A billion dollars,” he emphasized. The taxpayer-funded dollars spent on illegal immigrants include things like Xboxes, free hotel rooms, and culturally-appropriate food.

“When American citizens, the ones who were born here and pay taxes, deserve help, Biden and Harris are saying, ‘Ah, sorry, we gave it all away to the people who broke into the country.’”

Adding insult to injury, Watters reported, “Half a million of the migrants here are criminals, rapists, convicted murderers.”

“And the Biden-Harris administration gave people like that money before they gave hurricane victims money.”

