Senator Josh Hawley revealed on Jesse Watters Primetime that Secret Service whistleblowers told him that the woman placed in charge of Trump’s security at the Butler, Pennsylvania rally happened to fail her training exams not just once but possibly multiple times.

The woman in question was not just in charge of security for the Butler, Pennsylvania rally but “put in charge of the entire trip,” including overseeing security arrangements from the moment Trump’s plane landed in Pennsylvania to his departure.

WATCH:

“The pattern that is emerging here, from whistleblowers who’ve come forward to me now over and over again, is that the Trump rally was undermanned. It was understaffed. They did not have people who had experience on it,” Hawley lamented.

Watters pointed out that former Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle had set a priority goal for the agency to be composed of 30% women, raising questions if this woman was placed in charge simply because she was a woman.

“This woman fails maybe once, maybe twice, maybe more, and doesn’t matter,” Jesse Watters remarked, questioning why “Cheatle still makes her in charge of the protective site detail for Butler” when she “knows there was an Iranian threat.”

The Missouri senator continued to reveal that the Secret Service’s own internal investigation is reportedly compromised.

“I’m told by people who are close to and have knowledge of the Secret Service’s own internal investigation that the Department of Homeland Security is leaning on the Secret Service not to comply with document requests to Congress. I mean, this is really getting to be outrageous. The American people need the truth here.”

