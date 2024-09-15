Join 80K+ Substack readers and 1.1 million 𝕏 users who follow the work of Vigilant Fox. Subscribe to Vigilant News for exclusive stories you won’t find anywhere else.

#10 - Whistleblower reveals how Big Tech is ALREADY rigging the 2024 election.

Google has the power to “turn a 50/50 split among undecided voters into a 90/10 split with no one having the slightest idea that they have been manipulated” simply by altering the search suggestions that appear as people type.

This was revealed by Dr. Robert Epstein in episode #2201 of The Joe Rogan Experience.

Epstein was chillingly told by someone in 2019, after his 2019 congressional testimony exposing the power of Google and other tech giants to manipulate public opinion and election outcomes, “I predict you’re going to be k*lled in some sort of accident in the next few months.”

While Epstein himself was not harmed, six people close to him have died in the past few years, including the tragic death of his wife in a suspicious car accident in what he believes to be a targeted attack.

Epstein stated that Google and the Big Tech companies are tracking you in ways you “have no idea the extent of.” He explained that even when you turn your phone off, it can still monitor you, which explains why phone makers no longer allow you to easily remove the battery.

Epstein pointed out that Google is feeding users content that swings them to their preferred stance on certain issues. For example, on abortion, Google is steering users towards pro-choice content, even if they know the user leans conservative.

Adding to how perverse Google’s influence can go, Epstein raised the shocking revelation that Google is actively trying to get Elizabeth Warren out of office.

But why? She’s a Democrat? Well, the reason why Google wants Warren out of office is because “she is one of the only Dems who’s gone on record … calling for Google’s breakup. They want her gone,” Dr. Epstein explained.

“And no one knows this except you and me,” he said to Joe Rogan. Well, a lot more people know it now.

#9 - Putin puts the West on notice: long-range arms for Ukraine will mean ‘NATO at War with Russia.’

#8 -Kaitlan Collins dies inside as JD Vance turns ambush into glorious moment.

#7 - Kash Patel delivers a chilling Kamala Harris election prediction.

#6 - CNN’s Jake Tapper unexpectedly drops a devastating critique on Kamala Harris.

#5 - Bill Maher's TDS backfires as Laura Loomer threatens lawsuits over slanderous comments.

#4 - Joe Biden sends obscure messages as he’s spotted with a Trump hat TWICE.

#3 - Leaked U.S. Army documents uncover disturbing details about the violent Venezuelan prison gangs spreading chaos in America.

#2 - The World Economic Forum FINALLY tells the truth about COVID.

#1 - Whistleblowers reveal the woman who botched Trump’s security in Pennsylvania FAILED key Secret Service training exams.

BONUS INTERVIEW: Political insider breaks down the first presidential debate and what it means for the election moving forward.

Watch our exclusive interview with Larry Sharpe.

BONUS #1 - Ohio Duck Rescue Expert Shocked by Number of Bird Disappearances in Springfield, Believes Rumors Are “True”

BONUS #2 - Kamala Harris Gives Trainwreck Answers to Simple Questions in First Solo Interview

BONUS #3 - Secret Service Tackles Trump on Golf Course After Gunfire Erupts

BONUS #4 - Dr. Peter McCullough Shares Good News About Ivermectin

BONUS #5 - How to Get Ivermectin, Z-Pak, and More

