#10 - Whoopi Goldberg pushes for Liz Cheney to become Kamala Harris’s Attorney General.

This should motivate everybody watching this to vote.

Whoopi told Cheney with a straight face, “Your moral core is magnificent.”

Cheney replied with a “wow,” leaving open the possibility that she would accept the AG role if offered.

More butt-kissing ensued when Whoopi told Cheney, “I just feel like I would feel a lot better with you leading the FBI, the CIA, the NBC, the LMNOP, everybody.”

“So I’m just saying, should it be floated, please think about it,” Whoopi urged Cheney.

This news comes after Liz Cheney weaponized the fake news “firing squad” headline to smear Donald Trump as a violent maniac.

The media’s claim that Donald Trump called for a “firing squad” on Liz Cheney is so dishonest that even liberal pundit Bill Maher called it a hoax.

The truth is that Liz Cheney is a “radical war hawk” and a liar. And the idea of her being in a significant position of power is so terrifying that it prompted @ComicDaveSmith to say, “This side needs to lose. Period. Get the f—k outta here.”

(See 9 More Revealing Stories Below)

#9 - Former CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield throws Fauci under the bus.

“This [COVID] virus was not of natural origin. It was an act of scientific ARROGANCE.”

The “wet market theory” that Fauci pushed hard in 2020 was, according to Dr. Redfield, a HOAX.

Redfield knows this because, in early 2020, the Chinese CDC director, George Gao, told him, “Bob, we have hundreds of cases, and it [COVID] has nothing to do with the wet market.”

After doing his own analysis as a clinical virologist, Redfield told Fauci, “This virus was way too infectious in humans right out of the gate,” leading him to conclude it was made in a lab.

But Fauci dismissed Redfield’s concerns, telling him his “premise was wrong,” which frustrated Redfield.

“I thought that Tony should embrace scientific investigation. But Tony only considered a single hypothesis: spillover, spillover, spillover, spillover,” Redfield lamented.

Click here to watch Dr. Redfield’s full comments on Fauci.

#8 - Ron Paul Issues Powerful Message Ahead of the Election

He writes, “Perhaps the most encouraging development this election cycle is the well-earned decline in the influence of the corrupt mainstream media. When Elon posted a funny meme of the two of us cutting government on his Twitter/X platform, it garnered some 50 million views! Compare that to the steady decline of mainstream media viewership. An alternative way of reporting and analyzing the events of our time is emerging on the ruins of the legacy media, and it’s driving them insane. Good.”

Read More: https://ronpaulinstitute.org/with-jd-vance-and-elon-musk-suddenly-ideas-are-back-in-this-campaign/

#7 - RFK Jr. urges Americans NOT to vote for him in order to get Trump back into office and Make America Healthy Again.

He writes, “No matter what state you live in, do NOT vote for me. Let's get President Trump back in the White House and me to Washington so we can Make America Healthy Again, end the forever wars, and protect our civil liberties.”

#6 - @Riley_Gaines brutally roasts Keith Olbermann in a powerful message to American men.

“They can call you a Nazi. They can call you deplorable. They can call you garbage. But don't give them the pleasure of calling you the beta man who didn't get out and vote.”

“And if this video somehow does reach Keith Olbermann, you’re a beta either way.”

While you’re here, don’t forget to subscribe to this page for more daily news roundups.

#5 - Kamala Campaign Releases Shocking New Video Threatening White Men

#4 - @NicoleShanahan drops moving “unity” ad, showcasing Trump’s expanded MAGA coalition.

#3 - Trump closes the popular vote gap with Harris in the final New York Post poll before the election.

The survey shows Trump and Harris tied 49 percent to 49 percent, with 2 percent saying they would vote for someone else. The results erase a Harris’s 4 percentage-point lead from the Post’s last poll in October, when she led him 51 percent to 47 percent.

Read More: https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2024/11/04/trump-closes-gap-with-harris-in-final-new-york-post-poll-before-election/

#2 - Algerian Boxer Imane Khelif Has XY Chromosomes And “Testicles” : French-Algerian Medical Report Admits

A shocking new development has emerged in the case of Algerian boxer Imane Khelif after a French journalist reportedly gained access to a damning medical report revealing Khelif has “testicles.” The news comes months after Khelif seized a gold medal in women’s boxing at the Paris Olympics.

Read More: https://reduxx.info/algerian-boxer-imane-khelif-has-xy-chromosomes-and-testicles-french-algerian-medical-report-admits/

#1 - RFK Jr. Says Trump Will Push to Remove Fluoride from Tap Water on Day One

Share

BONUS #1 - Alliance of doctors launch petition to REMOVE liability protections for vaccine manufacturers.

BONUS #2 - Trump Tells NBC News He Might Ban Certain Vaccines

BONUS #3 - How to Prepare for a Post-Election Nightmare Now

BONUS #4 - WARNING: They Are Scrubbing the Internet Right Now

BONUS #5 - Anchor’s Face Drops in Disbelief Over Why NY Authorities Killed Peanut the Squirrel

Thanks for reading! If you enjoyed this post, please do me a quick favor and follow this page (@VigilantFox) before you go.

For more shocking stories, check out the post below, which details a new massive lawsuit against the COVID criminals.

Share