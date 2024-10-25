Playback speed
Workers Who Defied COVID Vax Mandates Score MASSIVE Payout

You won't believe how much they won.
The Vigilant Fox
Oct 25, 2024
63
48
Transcript

Companies who forced COVID vaccines are now getting hammered with lawsuits and losing BIG money.

A federal jury has just decided that six BART workers who defied vax mandates will receive over $1 million EACH.

This all started when BART, a transit agency, decided to implement a COVID vaccine mandate by a vote of 8 to 1.

BART argued that they offered religious exemptions, but in reality, they made zero accommodations: no options for remote work, no regular testing, just a flat-out termination.

BART, which is already $350-$400 million in debt, will now have to pay $7.8 million in total to the former employees.

This case marks the biggest payday per fired worker that we've seen yet. Now, every business that forced jabs down people's throats and denied religious exemptions should now be terrified.

Read the full story here.

