Stanford-educated surgeon Dr. Casey Means and her brother Calley Means took center stage in a gripping interview with Tucker Carlson that aired on Friday. The health duo didn’t hold back—tackling the dangers of Ozempic, the vaccine industry, birth control pills, and more. But the topic that really grabbed everyone’s attention was how sick America really is.

Like a human encyclopedia, Dr. Means listed an array of alarming health statistics, and you won’t believe how bad the numbers are until you see them for yourself:

• Autism rates in kids are 1 in 36 nationally, compared to 1 in 1500 in the not-so-distant past.

• In California, it's even worse: Autism rates are 1 in 22.

• 74% of American adults are overweight or obese.

• Close to 50% of children are overweight or obese.

• 50% of American adults have prediabetes or type 2 diabetes, when only 1% of Americans in the 1950s had the disease.

• 30% of teens now have prediabetes.

• Infertility is increasing by 1% per year.

• Sperm counts are decreasing by 1% per year.

• 40% of 18-year-olds have a mental health diagnosis.

• Young adult cancers are up 79%.

What's causing all this? It's simple: “Our toxic food system and our toxic environment.”

Watch as Dr. Casey Means explains:

“The thing that people need to understand is that all of these conditions are caused or driven by the exact same thing, which is metabolic dysfunction, this core foundational issue of how our bodies on the cellular level function, which is driven by our toxic food system and our toxic environment.

“These subtle, insidious forces that are creating slow, progressive illness, starting now in fetal life—that allow patients to be profitable and on the pharma treadmill for their entire lives. They make us sick, but they don't kill us. And then, we are drugged for life.”

This particular Carlson interview with the Means duo is a must-watch. Click here to view the full, eye-opening conversation.

