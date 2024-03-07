“You’re Fired!” - Donald Trump Issues Prebuttal to Joe Biden’s State of the Union Address

“What’s happened now is a horror show,” declared former President Trump Wednesday before Joe Biden’s State of the Union address, slated for 9 p.m. Eastern. The former president took the opportunity to record a prebuttal to Biden’s speech.

The following is a verbatim statement from Trump:

Joe Biden is on the run from his record and lying like crazy to try and escape accountability for the horrific devastation he and his party have created. All the while, they continue the very policies that are causing this horror show to go. We cannot take it any longer as a country. Joe Biden’s sad excuse for a State of the Union address aside.

Here are the facts: When I left office, we gave Joe Biden the most secure border in US history. We gave him Remain in Mexico [policy]. Very tough to get, but I got it. Safe Third agreements, the asylum ban, Title 42, 571 miles of border wall, rapid deportations, and much more. We had the safest border in the history of our country. As soon as he got in, Crooked Joe and his radical left lunatics deliberately dismantled each and every one of those policies that were so good — that gave us this best border, according to Tom Holman, according to Brandon Judd, the top people, they said it was the single best border we’ve ever had in recorded history.

What’s happened now is a horror show. The country, our country, is being laughed at all over the world. Over the past three years, Biden has actively aided and abetted the importation of millions and millions of illegal alien migrants and resettled them into your communities at any time during the past three years.

Crooked Joe Biden, and he is crooked as you can be, and the most incompetent president we’ve ever had, could have called off the invasion. But to this day, he is keeping the hordes of illegal migrants and illegal aliens pouring into the country.

By the time his term is up, we could have close to 20 million people in our country. And we have no idea from where they come. We have no idea who they are. They have no identification. Many come from mental institutions. Many come from prisons. They’re terrorists. We have a calamity the likes of which we’ve never seen before.

The very first bill Joe Biden sent to Congress was a plan to turn illegal aliens into voting citizens. That’s just what we need. No matter what Crooked Joe says, his actions prove his priority is to import a colossal new illegal alien population and let them all stay. My priority is securing our border and sending crooked Joe’s illegals back home.

Likewise, the sight of a feeble Joe Biden talking about “shrinkflation,” the term he uses, is one of the most ridiculous things this country has ever seen. Shrinkflation is just another way of saying inflation. It means that you’re losing a lot of money because these people don’t know what they’re doing.

It was all caused by Crooked Joe Biden and the people that surround him. And they are radical left Marxists and fascists and communists and socialists. We have people running our country, the likes of which we have never seen before. He and the communists and his party looted trillions of dollars from you and spent it on illegal aliens and the green news scam, triggering the highest inflation in many, many decades. If your packages are getting smaller, that’s the reason why.

Under my leadership, there was no inflation. We had the greatest economy in the history of the world. It’s time to tell Crooked Joe Biden, “You’re fired!”

